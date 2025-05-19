Alistair Peng, 14, Wins Two More Events To Close Out TAC Titans Spring Fling

2025 TAC Titans Spring Fling Meet

May 16-18, 2025

Triangle Aquatic Center – Cary, NC

LCM (50 Meters)

Day 1&2 Recap

Results: “2025 TAC Titans Spring Fling Meet” on MeetMobile

TAC Titans’ Alistair Peng continued to excel on the final day of the team’s 2025 Spring Fling meet. Peng, 14, had already picked up wins in the 50 freestyle (25.52) and 100 butterfly (59.20) over the first two days and added wins in the 200 butterfly and 200 IM to close out the meet.

First, Peng—who won four events at March’s ESSZ Age Group Sectionals—dominated the 13-14 boys’ 200 butterfly event. He won by over seven seconds as he swam 2:13.35, his second lifetime best of the day in the event. He came into the meet with a lifetime best 2:18.82, making this a 5.47 second drop.

Peng made an even bigger drop in the 200 IM as his winning time of 2:16.61 was over ten seconds faster than the 2:26.71 lifetime best he swam two years ago in July 2023.

Peng was one of several swimmers to double up on event wins on the final day. Finola Whelehan, 13, won both the girls’ 13-14 200 backstroke and 200 IM. Whelehan destroyed her personal best in the 200 backstroke; this meet was the first time she got under 2:30 and she did so twice, first in prelims (2:28.56) then finals (2:27.95).

Her 200 backstroke win aided a Whelehan sweep of the girls’ 200 backstroke as Sloane Whelehan grabbed the win in the 15 & Over race with a 2:18.87, shaving seven-hundredths off her personal best. The younger Whelehan won the girls’ 13-14 200 IM with a 2:27.37, another lifetime best.

Caroline He, 15, won the girls’ 15& Over 100 breaststroke (1:11.90), then won the 200 IM (2:19.15) to end the meet. Davis Jackson also earned two event wins on Sunday. First, he swam a lifetime best in the 200 backstroke, a 2:02.53, to get the win in the boys’ 15 & Over 200 backstroke. The swim marked a 2.28 second improvement for the 16-year-old. Then, he won the boys’ 15 & Over 200 IM in personal best fashion. He swam 2:09.00, chopping 1.85 seconds from the standard he set almost two years ago in July 2023.

Finally, Erika Pelaez continued to make quick improvements from her times at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim at this meet. The NC State freshman won the girls’ 15 & Over 100 freestyle on Sunday night, clocking a season-best 55.30. Her fastest swim in Fort Lauderdale was a 55.34 in prelims; she swam 55.64 for 16th place in finals. NC State’s Cassaundra Moses clocked a 55.65 for second-place, touching ahead of 15-year-old Reina Lu’s 56.28 for third.