Aiden Hayes Makes His Return From Injury At TAC Titans Spring Fling

2025 TAC Titans Spring Fling Meet

May 16-18, 2025

Triangle Aquatic Center – Cary, NC

LCM (50 Meters)

Results: “2025 TAC Titans Spring Fling Meet” on MeetMobile

Former 200-yard butterfly NCAA champion Aiden Hayes made his return to competition at the TAC Titans Spring Fling Meet in Cary, North Carolina this weekend. Hayes sat out the 2024-25 season with a fractured wrist, and in January, NC State head coach Braden Holloway told SwimSwam the “timetable is TBD, but [he’s] out for a while.” As he missed the entire season, this meet marks Hayes’ first since the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where he finished fifth in the 100-meter butterfly.

The 21-year-old Hayes made a strong impression during his first meet in almost a full year. He won the 100-meter butterfly in 52.52, which makes him one of the five-fastest American men this season. That ranking is led by Shaine Casas with his 50.82 from the Westmont Pro Swim, followed by Luca Urlando’s 51.32 from the Sacramento stop of the series.

Hayes split 24.45/28.07 to win in Cary, dropping .87 seconds from prelims to finals. Both front and back halves were faster than the 24.94/28.45 he swam for a 53.39 in prelims, which is a strong sign for Hayes as he continues to build back from injury.

Through the first two days of competition, Hayes also raced prelims of the 50 freestyle (24.31) and 100 backstroke (57.96). He qualified for the final in both events but did not race, which is how many of his fellow Wolfpack swimmers approached the meet this weekend.

Other Notable Results So Far