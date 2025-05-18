Ilya Kharun Goes Third Sub-51 in the 100 Fly in Two Weeks; Caroline Bricker Breaks Through

2025 Sun Devil Open

May 16-18, 2025

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

A sub-51 second 100 fly from Canadian Ilya Kharun and a huge time drop from Stanford’s Caroline Bricker highlighted the second day of the 2025 Sun Devil Elite Invitational.

In the men’s 100 fly, Kharun swam 50.93 to grab the win, following a lifetime best of 50.42 to win two weeks ago at the Pro Swim in Ft. Lauderdale. Until this month, he had only been sub-51 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but with a seeming shift in focus to the shorter butterflies under first year Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm, Kharun has now done so three times before Canada’s Trials meet.

Canada will hold their World Championship Trials June 7-12, the week after the Americans.

Kharun’s teammate Jonny Kulow finished 2nd in 53.28, and U.S. Olympian Michael Andrew finished 3rd in 54.04.

Andrew’s splitting in the final was 24.01/30.03, and the swim was .55 seconds slower than he was in prelims. In the morning, he swam a 53.49, splitting 24.73/28.76, and an aggressive opening in the evening session cost him at the end.

His second 50 in finals was second-worst in the field. Andrew’s finishing pace has been a big topic in his first season departing from his father Peter Andrew and their USRPT training method to train with Behm at Arizona State.

In the women’s 100 fly, Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske touched in 58.01 after a 56.59 at the Pro Swim two weeks ago.

Huske is poised for a coaching change at Stanford after head coach Greg Meehan left to take a role as the U.S. National Team Director; Meehan has been writing workouts for Huske and others, with his assistants Katie Robinson and Kim Williams executing those workouts.

French swimmer Marie Wattel, now training at Arizona State, finished 2nd in the 100 fly in 59.35. She’s the French Record holder, and France has the last major World Championship Trials in the world from June 14-17.

While Huske had a pretty big falloff from her last swim, teammate Caroline Bricker was locked in on Saturday.

Bricker won the 400 IM in 4:42.38, which took more than three seconds off her previous personal best of 4:45.68 that she swam in Ft. Lauderdale. Prior to this month, her best long course time was a 4:46.44 done at Junior Nationals in 2021.

Bricker has flourished at Stanford and won the NCAA title in the 400 IM in March. She didn’t swim the 400 IM at last year’s Olympic Trials, focusing on the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

But as a valuable data point: in her last meet before last year’s Olympic Trials, she went a best time in the 200 fly, and then four weeks later was even faster in Indianapolis. While the timing was a bit different, the big drops in Ft. Lauderdale and now Tempe don’t necessarily indicate a premature peak.

The Arizona Wildcats are following a good first short course year under new head coach Ben Loorz with a good start to the long course season as well.

Rising senior Eleni Gewalt won the 100 breaststroke in her first meet since the NCAA Championships. She swam 1:09.56, which took almost four-tenths off her best time from April 2024.

Her teammate and rising junior Tommy Palmer was 4th in the 100 fly in 54.06, which took half-a-second off his lifetime best (done at this meet last year).

Other Saturday Highlights: