NCAA Qualifier JT Ewing Will Transfer To Arizona State For 2025-2026 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

ACC finalist and NCAA qualifier JT Ewing confirmed to SwimSwam that he will transfer to Arizona State University for the 2025-2026 season. Ewing, a redshirt sophomore at North Carolina State University, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ewing, a Falls Church, Virginia native, spent the past three seasons with NC State, specializing in the backstroke events with a secondary focus on middle-distance freestyle.

In early March, the former Wolfpack swimmer raced the 200 back three times at the Bulldog Last Chance Meet to clinch his NCAA berth. There, he logged times of 1:40.13, 1:40.47, and 1:40.29 to ultimately book his ticket. At NCAAs, Ewing recorded a time of 46.35 in the 100 back prelims, placing 43rd. In the 200 back prelims, he swam a 1:40.06, setting a personal best and finishing 24th. His 100 back best of 46.32 comes from the 2023 NC State Invitational.

Ewing missed out on qualifying for the 2024 NCAAs after swimming the 200 back three times at the 2024 Bulldog Last Chance Meet. However, he competed at the ACC Championships, where he made the ‘A’ final of the 200 back with a 1:40.78 in prelims before touching 8th in the final with a time of 1:42.82. Ewing did not swim for the Wolfpack at the 2025 ACC meet.

He is a two-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier, having competed in both 2021 and 2024. He raced the 200 back at both meets and added the 100 back in 2024. His top finish came in last summer, when he placed 17th in the 200 back with a time of 1:59.47—just one spot shy of advancing to the semifinals. His personal best in the event is 1:57.71 (long course meters).

Top SCY Times:

100 Backstroke: 46.32

200 Backstroke: 1:40.06

100 Freestyle: 44.29

200 Freestyle: 1:34.28

Ewing is a significant addition to the Sun Devils’ backstroke group, as his best time of 1:40.06 in the 200 back would have topped their depth chart from the 2024-25 season by nearly two full seconds, where sophomore Quinlan Gould (1:41.70) led the team as the only sub-1:42 swimmer. Ewing’s best 100 back time would have ranked him 5th on the team this season, with senior Jack Wadsworth leading the way at 45.01, followed closely by French freshman Lucien Vergnes (45.32) and Olympic fly medalist Ilya Kharun (45.33) as the only others under 46.

Furthermore, Ewing’s best time of 1:40.06 in the 200 back would have been fast enough to win the Big 12 title this past season, where Cincinnati graduate student Hunter Gubeno claimed gold with a time of 1:40.38. ASU’s top finisher in that race was senior Jono Adam, who touched 6th.

This is the fourth high-profile transfer to Arizona State this offseason. Recently, Adam Chaney, a key piece of many of Florida’s NCAA record-setting and winning relays, announced he would use his fifth-year of eligibility with the Sun Devils. Chaney was originally slated to return to Florida but did not compete for the Gators this season and entered the transfer portal in January as a graduate transfer.

Additionally, the Sun Devils have added SEC champion Andrew Taylor and NCAA All-American Remi Fabiani via the transfer portal this NCAA offseason.

ASU just wrapped up their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference and has established itself as the new superpower, winning by over 600 points ahead of 2nd-place University of Arizona. This came after Texas left for the Southeastern Conference following last season. The Sun Devils secured a 6th place finish at the NCAA Championships last month after capturing the overall title during the 2023-24 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.