Illinois To Allow 50 People or 50% Capacity In Pools As State Moves To Phase 4

Illinois will move to Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing pools to operate at 50% capacity (with a 50-person maximum). Illinois has previously capped groups at 10 people.

Governor J.B. Pritzker released the state’s official Phase 4 guidelines today. NBC5 Chicago reports that all four of Illinois’ regions are on track to move into phase 4 as of Friday, June 26. That includes the Chicago area, which was originally expected to reopen at least a few days later.

Phase 4 is titled “revitalization.” It allows for group gatherings of up to 50 people, and will reopen restaurants, bars, child care and schools, among other businesses and activities. The state’s website says that masks and face coverings as well as social distancing should be “the norm” while in this phase.

According to NBC Chicago, the state will be able to reopen indoor and outdoor recreation facilities. Those facilities can allow either 50 customers or 50% of the facility’s capacity, whichever is fewer.

Illinois entered phase 3 in early June. That allowed pools to reopen, but limited group sizes to just 10 people or fewer. Pools were also limited to use for lap swimming, diving, swimming lessons, swim team practices and therapy pools.

Illinois has a five-step reopening plan after the COVID-19 pandemic. The next phase will mark a full reopening of the state’s economy.

According to the CDC, Illinois has had 137,762 total cases of COVID-19, with the novel 2019 coronavirus accounting for 6,851 deaths. According to the Illinois Department of Health, cases have dropped in the state over the month of June. In late May and early June, cases routinely topped 1,000 a day. Over the past week, daily cases have remained in the 400-700 range.