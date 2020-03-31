Illinois Gets Verbal Commitment From Paige Koscielski

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

From Rochester Hills, Michigan, Paige Koscielski has announced her commitment to join the University of Illinois swimming and diving team in the fall of 2020. Koscielski swims for the Utica Shelby Swim Club and attends Stoney Creek High School. Last year she was named as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Koscielski swims primarily freestyle, specializing in the shorter races. Last November, while swimming for her high school, she swam to two best times and first place finishes at the OAA Red Div League Meet. In the 50 free she touched the wall in 23.57 and in the 100 free she finished in 51.66.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.57

100 free – 51.66

200 free – 1:51.71

Illinois finished 13th at the 2020 Big-10 Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, narrowly falling short of Michigan State for 12th.

While she wouldn’t have qualified for finals individually, her best times would have played a key role in the Illini’s relays last season. She would have held the 3rd fast time on the team in the 50 free as well as the 4th fastest time in the 100 and 200 free.

Illinois is returning three of the four top performers on each of their freestyle relays for next year.

