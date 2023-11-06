Idaho HS State Champs: Late DQs Lift Lake City Girls to 3-Peat, Boise Boys Win 9th Straight

Idaho High School Swimming State Championships

The Idaho High School Swimming 5A State Championships ended with a dramatic disqualification on Saturday.

The Timberline High School girls thought they won the 5A team title after triumphing in the 400 free relay finale, but the Wolves soon learned that two other relays — the 200 medley and 200 freestyle — had been deemed ineligible because two swimmers competed in five events. Swimmers are only allowed to contest four events each.

“We switched some relays yesterday to today and so the girls only swam four events total, but because it switched the relays between (prelims and finals) it created a fifth event between yesterday and today, so we went over the limit,” Timberline head coach Hailey McGahan told Idaho Press. “I had checked and I guess there was a big misunderstanding. We thought it was OK and it turned out not to be.”

Timberline initially beat two-time defending champion Lake City in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay as both teams finished under the previous 5A state record in the 200 medley relay. But after the two disqualifications, Timberline’s score was reduced to 237 points, handing Lake City its third state title in a row with 263 points.

Lake City was led by freshman Malynn “Tillie” Sobek, who swept the distance freestyle events with wins in the 200 free (1:56.35) and 500 free (5:17.23). Her performance in the 200 free marked a new personal best, shaving more than a full second off her previous-best 1:57.82 from March. Sobek also showed off her range by splitting 25.01 on Lake City’s 200 free relay claimed victory, albeit on a technicality.

“It was probably the biggest rollercoaster you’ve ever been on — you feel the world crashing down and start thinking you’d lost,” Sobek told Couer D’Alene Press. “We really didn’t know what was going to happen. Half of us were excited, some of us were crying. Whatever it was, we were in it as a team.”

Timberline sophomore Francesca Hunt lowered her own 5A record in the 100 breast from prelims (1:04.24) with a winning time of 1:03.87 in the final. She took the 100 free title as well in 51.96. Junior Kathy Nie also secured multiple titles for the Wolves with wins in the 200 IM (2:07.49) and 100 fly (56.74).

Girls 5A Team Standings

Lake City – 263 Timberline – 237 Couer D’Alene – 140 Boise – 125 Mountain View – 106 Eagle – 98 Rocky Mountain – 94 Lewiston – 50 Rigby – 46 Madison – 40

On the boys’ side, Boise used its depth to rally past Lake City en route to the program’s ninth consecutive state title. The Brave only had one individual champion in Tyler Young (53.54 100 back), but they touched first in all three relays to come out on top by a 36-point margin of victory.

Lake City junior Elijah Brown dominated the 200 IM with a new 5A state record of 1:55.32, taking down Ben Stucky‘s previous standard of 1:55.68 from 2022. Meridian junior Josh Hart placed 2nd behind Brown in the 200 IM (1:58.51), but he topped the podium in the 100 breast with a new 5A state record of 56.59. Hart crushed the old 5A state record of 57.31 set by Max Wolf in 2021

Middleton senior Jacob Schubert collected multiple individual victories in the 100 free (46.98) and 200 free (1:43.29) while also anchoring his 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams with splits of 21.34 and 46.94, respectively.

Boys 5A Team Standings

Boise – 234 Lake City – 198 Couer D’Alene – 101 Timerbline – 97 Mountain View – 95 Madison – 93 Middleton – 90 Eagle – 67 Rigby – 62 Owyhee – 51

4A Recap

Bishop Kelly senior Shae Stratton set two individual 4A state records and added another on a relay to lift the Knights to their fourth straight state title. He lowered the 200 IM standard by nearly two seconds with a winning time of 1:54.63, crushing Nolan Moore‘s previous mark of 1:56.28. In the 100 back, Stratton shaved more than a second off his 4A record from prelims (51.03) with a blistering 49.90 in the final. He also contributed a 44.05 anchor split to help Bishop Kelly demolish its own 4A record from prelims by almost five seconds with a winning time of 3:13.74.

Lakeland freshman Michael Mamola helped his squad earn a runner-up finish in the team standings by sweeping the 200 free (1:47.02) and 500 free (4:47.40).

Boys 4A Team Standings

Bishop Kelly – 226 Lakeland – 172 Twin Falls – 159 Skyline – 153 Sandpoint – 118 Idaho Falls – 66 Canyon Ridge – 59 Kimberly – 43 Burley – 35 Hillcrest – 35

Michael Mamola’s older sister, Makena Mamola, had a huge day on the girls’ side as she crushed her own 4A state records from prelims during her 1st-place finishes in the 200 free (1:56.17) and 500 free (5:07.60).

Skyview junior Sadie Schaffer captured the 100 free crown in 53.45, lowering the previous 4A state record of 54.18 set by Gabriella Stanton in 2022. Wood River sophomore Isabella Tognoni tied her own 100 breast 4A record from last year with a winning time of 1:05.41.

The team battle between the top 4A girls came down to Sandpoint and Bishop Kelly, with Sandpoint prevailing by just 12 points in the end.

Girls 4A Team Standings