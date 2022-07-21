Ian Bishop & Maria Eidam Added To John Carroll Coaching Staff

Courtesy: John Carroll Athletics

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – Following an Ohio Athletic Conference Championship campaign in 2021-22, John Carroll University Swimming & Diving has some additions to the coaching staff in advance of the 2022-23 season.

Ian Bishop has been hired as an assistant coach and Maria Eidam returns to help and coach the team.

Bishop and Eidam join longtime diving coach Lewis Fellinger to complete the coaching staff under the direction of third-year head coach Tanner Barton.

Ian Bishop joins the staff as a full-time assistant after spending the 2021-22 season as a volunteer assistant at Albion College in Michigan. Bishop helped to run practice for the Britons, as well as providing feedback on strategy, technique, practice, and races. He also served as the head coach at Parkside Middle School and as an assistant coach at Jackson High School last season.

A Jackson, Michigan native, Bishop is a 2021 Northern Michigan University graduate, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education & Physical Education. Bishop began his collegiate career as a sprint freestyler and backstroker at Olivet College before transferring to Northern Michigan following his freshman season. With the Wildcats, Bishop served as a student assistant coach, also appearing in a few meets as a diver.

“I’m excited to be part of a culture of excellence at JCU,” said Bishop. “John Carroll has a tradition of success not just in the pool, but in the classroom. As a coach, you look for a good culture, and I’m thrilled to join a great one at JCU.”

Bishop also has significant camp coaching experience, including at three Wolverine Swim Clinics, Indiana University in 2018, University of Wisconsin in 2018, and NC State in 2019 and 2021. Additionally, he was an assistant coach with Wildcat Aquatics in 2019-2020.

“I am very excited to welcome Ian to University Heights,” said Barton. “Ian comes highly recommended, and I am impressed by his relevant experiences. He is extremely eager to recruit, coach and mentor student-athletes. Throughout the hiring process, it became clear that Ian strives to put student-athletes in positions to succeed. He is willing and ready to assist in all aspects of the program.”

Maria Eidam is a familiar name to the JCU Swimming & Diving community. She previously spent two seasons with the Blue Streaks as a graduate assistant during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Eidam became a popular coach during her two-year stint with the Blue Streaks. She helped to bridge the gap between coaching regimes, serving as a key coach throughout the pandemic and during Tanner Barton’s first season.

During each of Eidam’s two seasons in University Heights, both the JCU Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving teams conquered the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships. The Blue Streaks tallied All-Americans in both seasons with the NCAA Championship meets canceled.

Prior to JCU, Eidam was an assistant coach at Twinsburg High School, helping the team send the most district qualifiers in school history to the Northeast Ohio District meet. Seven school records were set during her tenure.

Eidam earned her Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management at the University of Akron. While at Akron, she swam on the varsity team for all four years, earning a spot on the 2014 and 2015 Mid-American Conference Championship teams.

“After a year away, I am excited to return to the program,” said Eidam. “John Carroll is truly a special place and nothing brings me greater joy than coaching our incredible student athletes.”

Eidam currently works as a portfolio analyst at Sherwin Williams after attaining her Masters in Business Administration from JCU in 2021.

“Maria was a tremendous asset when serving as our program’s graduate assistant,” said Barton. “She understands how to form meaningful relationships with the swimmers while still holding them accountable in their pursuit of excellence.”