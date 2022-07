Robsport.nl Repair Service For All Damaged Tech Suits

Courtesy of Robsport.nl, a SwimSwam partner.

Luckily, the days of throwing your expensive tech suit down the drain are gone! The Repair Service by Robsport.nl offers the ultimate solution for all ripped tech suits: tears in the fabric, ripped or corroded seams can all be very nicely repaired for you and all according to the original production methods.

This unique and sustainable solution for all ripped or torn tech suits has been developed exclusively by Robsport.nl. Robsport.nl are swimming specialists, focused on racing suits and high performance based in the Netherlands.

Here are some examples of repairs of different brands:

Here is a Step to Step shipment plan on how to easily send your ripped suit to the Repair Service in the Netherlands:

Accidentally ripped your racing suit big or small? Or do you notice corroded seams?

Download and fill in the repair form for your specific racing suit (kneeskin open or closed back, jammer or wetsuit).

Please indicate specifically the rip in your racing suit, as only the indications on the repair form will be fixed.

On the Robsport Repair Service page you can find the price list of the repairs (please note that you only pay for the repair costs when you receive an invoice from the Repair Service by e-mail).

Pack your racing suit and send it to our Reship address, only the domestic shipping costs (from you to our Reship address in the USA or Canada are for your expense).

When the Repair Service receives your ripped racing suit they will calculate the repair costs and send you an invoice.

If you accept your offer and after the payment, we will fix your racing suit and send it back to you within 10 days or 3 days depending if it is an express repair.

Repairs are shipped to the Netherlands on the 15th of every month.

Before the 20th you will receive an order confirmation with an invoice.

After approval and payment, your repair is returned within 7 days with DHL express service.

Are you interested in this opportunity to become a dealer for this exclusive Repair Service for your region? Send us an email with more information on your store and website. The benefits for your business to participate are:

You are accessible to the swimmers community. It is a service which is in great demand for all swimmers and could help them a great deal;

Sustainability is a key factor for growing your business, now and even more in the future;

The repair of all kinds of brands, so the service is not brand limited;

You will receive a referral on our repair page and in our advertorials @swimswam.com;

Most important of all: very satisfied and happy swimmers!