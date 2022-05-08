Hungarian National Teamer Reka Nyiradi Commits to USC for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reka Nyiradi, a member of the Hungarian National Team, has committed to join the USC Trojans in the fall of 2023. Nyiradi is a versatile swimmer that hails from Dunaharaszti in the Budapest suburbs. One of Hungary’s greatest women’s swimmers, Katinka Hosszu, competed for USC from 2009-2012.

Nyiradi’s LCM lifetime bests (SCY conversion) include:

200 back: 2:10.44 (1:55.35)

200 fly: 2:10.88 (1:55.38)

400 IM: 4:46.42 (4:12.27)

200 IM: 2:16.40 (2:00.00)

100 free: 56.57 (49.52)

200 free: 2:02.01 (1:47.03)

Nyiradi brings significant international experience with her to Los Angeles, having competed in the European Championships, European Junior Championships and FINA World Cup representing Hungary. At the 2021 European Championships, Nyiradi posted her 200 back lifetime best of 2:10.44 in the prelims, where she qualified 5th.

Nyiradi projects to be a major impact player for new USC head coach Lea Maurer, who officially took over as head coach this spring. Her converted lifetime best in the 200 fly would have qualified her for the 2022 NCAAs and finished 23rd, just a half second off of scoring. At the 2022 Pac 12 Championships, Nyiradi would have qualified for the A final in the 200 fly and 400 IM, while she would have qualified for the B final in the 200 back, free and IM.

The Trojan women finished 16th at the 2022 NCAA Championships, highlighted by sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler’s upset NCAA title in the 100 breast. At the Pac 12 Championships, USC finished in 3rd just 27 points behind runner-up Cal.

Nyiradi joins Turkish Olympian Merve Tuncel, a distance freestyle specialist, in what is becoming a formidable USC class of 2027.

