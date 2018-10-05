Hungarian Kristof Milak Scheduled to Swim 9 Events at the 2018 YOGs

2018 Youth Olympic Games

October 6th- 18th, 2018

Swimming Events: October 7th- 12th, 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Hungary returns to the 3rd edition of the Youth Olympics after earning 14 medals from the past 2 editions, with 8 of those medals being gold. All 8 Hungarians competing at the 2018 games are junior national, European, and World medalists, including World Junior Record holder Kristof Milak.

Milak is scheduled to enter 9 individual events at these games: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Milak also comes in as the current World Junior Record holder in the 100 fly (50.62) and 200 fly (1:52.71).

At the 2017 World Junior Championships, Milak was champion in the 100 fly, breaking the world junior record that still stands. Just before that, Milak was silver medalist at the Senior World Championships in the 100 fly, touching in just behind Caeleb Dressel. This past year has also been a big breakout year for the 18-year-old Hungarian. Milak won 4 golds at the 2018 Junior European Championships as well as taking gold at the senior European championships in the 200 fly.

Milak’s 9 individual events include the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly. According to the FINA World Junior rankings, Milak is currently ranked top eight in 6 of those events, including 2 top spots in the 100 and 200 fly. Under the assumption Milak finals in all 9 individuals and swims 4 of the possible relays, Milak is looking at 32 possible swims across prelims, semi-finals, and finals.

Full Hungarian Individual Entries: