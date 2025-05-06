Hudson DeGroote Announces Transfer From NC State To UNC

Hudson DeGroote will transfer to UNC for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. DeGroote just finished up his freshman season at NC State and is originally from Garner, North Carolina.

This past season at NC State, DeGroote finished his season at the Bulldog Last Chance meet in Georgia. He swam a lifetime best of a 3:45.42 in the 400 IM along with a 15:05.82 in the 1650 freestyle. He entered college with a best time of a 3:49.22 in the 400 IM and a 15:18.26 1650 free. He notably swam a lifetime best 9:02.50 in the 1000 free in the dual meet against UNC.

DeGroote’s best SCY times are:

400 IM: 3:45.42

1650 free: 15:05.82

The UNC men finished 6th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships with 781.5 points. The team was just behind 5th place NC State who scored 787.5 points. UNC went on to finish 23rd at NCAAs with 25 points.

Although he did not swim at ACCs for NC State, DeGroote would have scored for the team in both events as his 400 IM lifetime best from the last chance meet would have been on the border of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ final. It took a 3:45.07 to make the ‘B’ final. His 1650 free best time would have finished 14th overall.

The UNC men notably had zero entries in the 1650 freestyle so DeGroote’s arrival fills in a huge gap there. The team had two ‘A’ finalists in the 400 IM with Ben Delmar (3:40.61, 3rd) and Louis Dramm (3:42.42, 6th). Those two were the team’s only finalists in the 400 IM.