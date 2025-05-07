Full Schedule For The 2025 CIF Swimming & Diving Championship Season

The 2025 California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) swimming and diving championship season is underway, with Section meets taking place this week and the State Championships to follow thereafter.
The CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships will be held from May 15-17 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, located at Clovis West High School in Fresno. Swimmers will qualify to compete at the meet by virtue of their performances at their respective Section Meets, based on the qualifying criteria below.
Automatic qualifying standards per event – top X finishers from Section meets as listed here:
- CIF Southern – 5
- CIF North Coast – 3
- San Diego – 3
- CIF Sac-Joaquin – 3
- CIF Central Coast – 3
- CIF Central – 3
- CIF Los Angeles – 2
- CIF San Francisco – 1
- CIF Oakland – 1
AT-LARGE ENTRIES
Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships. All times must be recorded on “Fully Automatic Timing” systems (FAT). No hand times will be accepted.
Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.
SECTIONS SCHEDULE
|SECTION
|DATES
|LOCATION
|CIF Central
|Diving: May 7-8; Swimming: May 9-10
|Clovis West High School
|CIF Central Coast
|Diving: May 6; Swimming May 8-10
|Diving: DeAnza College; Swimming: Independence High School
|CIF Los Angeles City
|Diving: May 6; Swimming: May 10
|Diving: Cleveland High School; Swimming: LA Valley College
|CIF North Coast
|Diving: May 8; Swimming: May 9-10
|Concord Community Pool
|CIF Sac-Joaquin
|Diving: May 5-6; Swimming: May 7-9
|Diving: St. Mary’s High School; Swimming: Elk Grove Aquatics Center
|CIF San Diego
|Diving: May 7; Swimming: May 8-10
|Granite Hills High School
|CIF San Francisco
|May 9-10
|City College of San Fransisco
|CIF Southern
|Diving: April 30-May 1; Swimming: May 6-10 (Four Divisions)
|Mt. San Antonio College
|CIF State Meet
|Diving: May 15; Swimming May 16-17
|
Clovis West High School
- Diving is mentioned only when it is scheduled on a different day than swimming or takes place at a different location entirely.
STATE MEET QUALIFYING TIME STANDARDS
|Girls Automatic
|Girls Consideration
|Event
|Boys Automatic
|Boys Consideration
|1:47.01
|1:50.44
|200 Medley Relay
|1:34.45
|1:37.36
|1:51.29
|1:53.61
|200 Free
|1:40.11
|1:42.58
|2:04.24
|2:08.99
|200 IM
|1:51.58
|1:54.81
|23.70
|24.35
|50 Free
|20.89
|21.45
|55.50
|57.21
|100 Fly
|49.60
|50.83
|51.46
|52.51
|100 Free
|45.98
|47.05
|4:58.54
|5:08.18
|500 Free
|4:32.87
|4:40.42
|1:37.44
|1:40.99
|200 Free Relay
|1:25.93
|1:28.11
|56.33
|58.99
|100 Back
|49.96
|52.48
|1:04.07
|1:06.38
|100 Breast
|56.41
|57.49
|3:31.96
|3:38.82
|400 Free Relay
|3:08.59
|3:13.20
- Times must be obtained in individual events at Section Championship meets. Relay lead-off times are not permitted.
