ASCA Calls For Fellows For Prestigious Timothy Welsh Fellowship

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Applications are now being accepted for the ASCA Timothy Welsh Fellows Program. In its 23nd year, this excellent career development program aims to identify and foster future swimming coach leaders. Annually, ASCA selects a group of coaches to spend a year of research, education, and career exposure dedicated to an impact project that is created and supported directly by the ASCA Board of Directors. This year, the topic will be “Our Greatest Asset: Holding on to Great Coaches – A Coach Sustainability Study.”

The application can be found at www.swimmingcoach.org/2025ascafellowsapplication.

The year-long journey starts at the 2025 ASCA World Clinic presented by Fitter & Faster Swim Camps in Reno, NV, and concludes with the presentation of research findings to the Board of Directors, possibly publishing results to ASCA members, and recognition at the World Clinic the following year. The program is Chaired by Coach Kathleen Klein Prindle, 2010 ASCA Fellow, Level 5 Coach, current USA Swimming Board member and former ASCA Board member.

The 2025 Fellows project is a sustainability study, exploring how best to retain coaches through exploration of coach compensation and development practices in American swim clubs across the nation. The Fellows may identify geographical trends, trends among club size, organizational structure (coach-owned, parent/board run, City/County program, YMCA, etc) and more. The result will be a usable tool for coaches to demand compensation commensurate with their experience and geographic location.

“Becoming an ASCA Fellow altered the course of my own career and has guided me in contributing to this sport,” said Prindle. “It is an honor to support this long-standing Fellowship, and to pass on ASCA’s very special sort of sport education to more generations of coaches!”

Coaches interested in applying for a 2025 Fellowship must:

show aptitude for leadership (at any level)

be actively coaching or working in the swimming field

have at least five years coaching experience

have completed education (cannot be a student/in school)

be working/living in the USA during the upcoming Fellowship year

be a member in good standing of ASCA

attend the 2025 ASCA World Clinic in-person in Reno, September 2-5

Application deadline for the 2025 Fellows class is May 23, 2024. The online application is available at www.swimmingcoach.org . Inquiries may be addressed to the ASCA staff liaison Steve Hall at [email protected].