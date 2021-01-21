HPC – Ontario Group Fully Returned To Training After COVID-19 Closure

The high-profile training group at Canada’s High-Performance Center – Ontario has fully returned to training after a COVID-19 case closed the site down earlier this month.

Swimming Canada announced the news in a press release this week.

HPC – Ontario is located at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC) in Toronto, and serves as the training base for several of Canada’s top swimmers, including 2019 World Championship medalists Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, and for the last few months, Sydney Pickrem.

Swimming Canada closed down the training hub on Friday, January 8 after a positive COVID-19 test. By early the following week, most of the athletes had returned to the water with negative COVID tests. Only a handful of close contacts had to isolate longer under public health guidelines. The group is now fully returned from that closure.

Swimming Canada’s release says only one person was affected by COVID-19, and also says there is “no evidence of transmission at the pool.”

Sources tell SwimSwam that at least one member of the training group did experience symptoms, but they were not considered to be serious.

“It’s great to have our full group back in the water,” said Associate High Performance Director Iain McDonald in the release. “To have our High Performance Centre back up and functioning with all athletes after periods of isolation with no transmission shows how important our Return to Swimming protocols are.”

Below is the full press release, courtesy of Swimming Canada:

TORONTO – The High Performance Centre – Ontario training group returned to its full complement Wednesday after following strict return to training protocols since a positive COVID-19 test Jan. 8.

The majority of swimmers have been back in the water since Jan. 12, with a small group of close contacts self-isolating for additional days as per public health guidelines. Only one individual was affected by COVID-19, and there is no evidence of transmission at the pool.

“It’s great to have our full group back in the water,” said Iain McDonald, Associate High Performance Director, Olympic Program. “To have our High Performance Centre back up and functioning with all athletes after periods of isolation with no transmission shows how important our Return to Swimming protocols are.”

Swimming Canada will continue to follow its Return to Swimming protocols, and adhere to all government and facility regulations. This includes athletes and staff being required to closely monitor and report any COVID-19 symptoms that they may be experiencing. Protocols were reviewed with all centre athletes Friday.