How to Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/20-10/25

We are now a month deep into the 2022-2023 college swimming season. This week is heavy on dual meets across the country, including many of SwimSwam’s Top 25 Ranked Teams. We have compiled how to watch and keep up with all the action as it unfolds.

The schedule this week is highlighted by the defending NCAA champions on the women’s side hosting the #11 ranked Florida women. The #8 Virginia men will also take on the #3 Florida men, making the meet a fast one on both sides.

The #8 Tennessee women and #14 Tennessee men will kick off the busy weekend as they make the trip to Louisville to take on the #6 Cardinal women and the #13 Cardinal men.

There are also a handful of “tri-meets” going on this weekend, highlighted by Texas hosting Texas A&M and Indiana on Friday.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

#8 Tennessee women vs. #6 Louisville women, #14 Tennessee men vs. #13 Louisville men

October 20, 2pm (EST)

Men and women

Live Results: http://tingleyllc.com/Swim-Meets/2022/UofLvTenn/

#19 Minnesota men vs. SMU

October 20-21, 5pm & 11am (CST)

Men and women

Live Results: https://sidearmstats.com/minnesota/swim/index.htm

#23 Notre Dame men vs. Penn State vs. Pitt

October 21-22, 5pm & 10am (EST)

Men and women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/catalog/904ff2f3-3ce3-3b9e-bca9-3608ec5f616b/swimming-and-diving#bucketId=29774&sourceCollection=Browse_By_Sport_New

Live Results:

#25 Texas A&M women vs. #2 Texas women vs. #9 Indiana women, #20 Texas A&M men vs. #2 Texas men vs. #6 Indiana men

October 21, 11:30am (CST)

Men and women

Live Results:

#23 Arizona women vs. #14 Wisconsin women, #21 Arizona men vs. Wisconsin men

October 21, 2:00pm (MST)

Men and women

Live Results:

#12 Kentucky women vs. #5 NC State women, Kentucky men vs. #4 NC State men

October 21, 5pm (EST)

Men and women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/catalog/904ff2f3-3ce3-3b9e-bca9-3608ec5f616b/swimming-and-diving#bucketId=29774&sourceCollection=Browse_By_Sport_New

Live Results: Meet Mobile app

#14 Wisconsin women vs. Arizona State women, Wisconsin men vs. #5 Arizona State men

October 22, 11am (MST)

Men and women

Watch: https://pac-12.com/live/arizona-state-university

Live Results: Meet Mobile app

#16 Purdue men vs. University of Indianapolis

October 21, 4pm (EST)

Men and women

Live Results: http://sidearmstats.com/purdue/swimming/index.htm

#1 Virginia women vs. #11 Florida women, #8 Virginia men vs #3 Florida men

October 22, 10am (EST)

Men and women

Live Results:

#23 Arizona women vs. Miami

October 22, 10am (MST)

Women only (swimming), men and women (diving)

Live Results:

#16 Georgia women vs. Florida State women, #9 Georgia men vs. Florida State men

October 22, 10am (EST)

Men and women

Live Results: Meet Mobile App

#20 Duke women vs. #22 Virginia Tech women, Duke men vs. #10 Virginia Tech men

October 22, 2pm (EST)

Men and women

Live Results:

Be Better Invite (#15 Michigan men & #13 Michigan women, Calvin, Hope College, Davenport)