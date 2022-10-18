College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 19-25, 2022

We are officially about a month in on our weekly previews. The past few weeks have been divided between dual meets and invites but this week is almost all dual meets.

Highlighting the dual meet schedule is the much anticipated Florida at Virginia meet. The meet is the first official meet of the season for defending NCAA champions on the women’s side Virginia. The team is set to celebrate their national championship at 10 am EST Saturday as they raise their championship banner. We recently finished up writing previews on both the men’s and women’s sides for both teams on this upcoming season. It was predicted that all four teams would finish in the top 12 at NCAAs.

Also one of the highlights of this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Tennessee and Louisville, both of which can also be considered swimming powerhouses.

Wisconsin will travel down south to Arizona and face off against both Arizona and Arizona State this week. This will be their first official meet of the season after having an intrasquad two weeks ago.

Highlighting the “tri-meets” of the week is Texas, Texas A&M, and Indiana. The three will face off in Austin. Notably, the Texas men and Indiana men were second and fifth respectively at NCAAs. The Indiana women were 11th and the Texas women were second at NCAAs.