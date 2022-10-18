College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 19-25, 2022

We are officially about a month in on our weekly previews. The past few weeks have been divided between dual meets and invites but this week is almost all dual meets.
Highlighting the dual meet schedule is the much anticipated Florida at Virginia meet. The meet is the first official meet of the season for defending NCAA champions on the women’s side Virginia. The team is set to celebrate their national championship at 10 am EST Saturday as they raise their championship banner. We recently finished up writing previews on both the men’s and women’s sides for both teams on this upcoming season. It was predicted that all four teams would finish in the top 12 at NCAAs.
Also one of the highlights of this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Tennessee and Louisville, both of which can also be considered swimming powerhouses.
Wisconsin will travel down south to Arizona and face off against both Arizona and Arizona State this week. This will be their first official meet of the season after having an intrasquad two weeks ago.
Highlighting the “tri-meets” of the week is Texas, Texas A&M, and Indiana. The three will face off in Austin. Notably, the Texas men and Indiana men were second and fifth respectively at NCAAs. The Indiana women were 11th and the Texas women were second at NCAAs.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Tennessee vs. Louisville
|10/20
|X
|X
|Villanova vs. UConn
|10/20
|X
|X
|Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado
|10/20
|X
|San Diego Intrasquad
|10/20
|X
|IUPUI v. Miami University (Ohio) (Diving Only)
|10/20
|X
|X
|Minnesota vs. SMU
|10/20 – 10/21
|X
|X
|Kansas vs. Lindenwood vs. South Dakota
|10/21 – 10/22
|X
|X
|Cincinatti vs. West Virginia
|10/21 – 10/22
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. UPitt
|10/21 – 10/22
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. Notre Dame
|10/21 – 10/22
|X
|X
|Richmond Duals – Richmond, Davidson, Duquesne, Richmond, George Mason
|10/21 – 10/22
|X
|X
|Pitt v Notre Dame
|10/21-10/22
|X
|X
|UNLV vs. Toronto vs. Denver
|10/21
|X
|X
|Cal Baptist vs. UNLV vs. Denver
|10/22
|X
|X
|MVC Showcase (Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Indiana State, UIC, Little Rock, IUPUI)
|10/21-10/22
|X
|Seattle U vs. Grand Canyon vs. Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego State
|10/21-10/22
|X
|Navy v. George Washington
|10/21-10/22
|X
|X
|UCLA vs. UCSB
|10/21
|X
|Texas vs. Texas A&M vs. Indiana
|10/21
|X
|X
|Stanford alumni meet
|10/21
|X
|Arizona vs. Wisconsin
|10/21
|X
|X
|Kentucky vs. NC State
|10/21
|X
|X
|FSU vs. Florida Southern
|10/21
|X
|X
|FSU vs. West Florida
|10/21
|X
|North Florida vs FSU/West Florida/Florida Southern
|10/21
|X
|Campbell vs Gardner-Webb
|10/21
|X
|UNCW vs. UNC
|10/21
|X
|X
|Purude vs. Indianapolis
|10/21
|X
|X
|Iowa vs. Nebraska
|10/21
|X
|Princeton vs. FAU
|10/21
|X
|X
|North Texas vs Incarnate Word
|10/21
|X
|Saint Louis vs McKendree
|10/21
|X
|X
|Fordham vs Monmouth
|10/21
|X
|X
|Loyola vs W&M
|10/21
|X
|X
|Northern Colorado vs. Utah Tech
|10/21
|X
|Idaho vs. NAU vs. Arizona Christian vs. Ottowa
|10/21
|X
|San Jose State vs. Pepperdine
|10/21
|X
|Pacific vs. Fresno State vs. Fresno Pacific
|10/21
|X
|X
|Ball State Intrasquad
|10/21
|X
|X
|Canisius v. University of Rochester v. Siena
|10/21
|X
|X
|Iona v. LIU
|10/21
|X
|X
|Monmouth v. Fordham
|10/21
|X
|X
|Florida vs. Virginia
|10/22
|x
|x
|ASU vs. Wisconsin
|10/22
|X
|X
|Arizona vs. Miami
|10/22
|X
|X
|Georgia vs. Florida State
|10/22
|X
|X
|Duke vs. Virginia Tech
|10/22
|X
|X
|Iowa State vs. South Dakota State
|10/22
|X
|Indiana Intercollegiates
|10/22
|X
|X
|Be Better Invite (Michigan)
|10/22
|X
|X
|Cornell vs. Buffalo vs. Niagra
|10/22
|X
|X
|Towson vs. W&M
|10/22
|X
|X
|Bucknell v. Binghamton
|10/22
|X
|X
|Navy v. UMBC
|10/22
|X
|X
|Fordham vs Marist
|10/22
|X
|X
|Georgetown vs. UConn
|10/22
|X
|Butler Alumni Meet
|10/22
|X
|Georgetown vs. NJIT
|10/22
|X
|Wyoming vs. Colorado Mesa
|10/22
|X
|X
|New Mexico State Alumni Meet
|10/22
|X
|CSUB vs. Pomona-Pitzer
|10/22
|X
|X
|Lafayette vs Loyola MD
|10/22
|X
|X
|Rider v Lehigh
|10/22
|X
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Valpo vs. Bellarmine
|10/22
|X
|X
|Cal Poly vs. Pepperdine
|10/22
|X
|UC Davis vs. Cal State East Bay vs. Nevada
|10/22
|X
|Marist v. Fordham
|10/22
|X
|X
|Northeastern vs MIT
|10/22
|X
|Delaware vs Yale
|10/22
|X
|X
|Campbell vs UNC Asheville
|10/22
|X
|Saint Peter’s v. LIU
|10/22
|X
|Siena v. University of Rochester
|10/22
|X
|New Hampshire v. Vermont
|10/22
|X
|Virginia Military Institute v. Emory Henry
|10/22
|X
|X
|All Wisconsin Invite (Green Bay, Milwaukee
|10/22
|X
|X
|Central Conneticut State vs. Stonehill
|10/22
|X
|St. Francis U vs. LIU
|10/22
|X
|St. Francis College vs. Manhattan
|10/22
|X
|X
|Southern Indiana vs. Quincy
|10/22
|X
|X
|New Mexico vs. CSU Pueblo vs Western Colorado
|10/21
|X
|UCSD vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|10/22
|X
|X
|VMI vs Emory & Henry
|Postponed
|X
|X
Will Emma Weyant be swimming?