Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 19-25, 2022

Comments: 1
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

October 18th, 2022 College, News

We are officially about a month in on our weekly previews. The past few weeks have been divided between dual meets and invites but this week is almost all dual meets.

Highlighting the dual meet schedule is the much anticipated Florida at Virginia meet. The meet is the first official meet of the season for defending NCAA champions on the women’s side Virginia. The team is set to celebrate their national championship at 10 am EST Saturday as they raise their championship banner. We recently finished up writing previews on both the men’s and women’s sides for both teams on this upcoming season. It was predicted that all four teams would finish in the top 12 at NCAAs.

Also one of the highlights of this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Tennessee and Louisville, both of which can also be considered swimming powerhouses.

Wisconsin will travel down south to Arizona and face off against both Arizona and Arizona State this week. This will be their first official meet of the season after having an intrasquad two weeks ago.

Highlighting the “tri-meets” of the week is Texas, Texas A&M, and Indiana. The three will face off in Austin. Notably, the Texas men and Indiana men were second and fifth respectively at NCAAs. The Indiana women were 11th and the Texas women were second at NCAAs.

Meet Date Men Women
Tennessee vs. Louisville 10/20 X X
Villanova vs. UConn 10/20 X X
Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado 10/20 X
San Diego Intrasquad 10/20 X
IUPUI v. Miami University (Ohio) (Diving Only) 10/20 X X
Minnesota vs. SMU 10/20 – 10/21 X X
Kansas vs. Lindenwood vs. South Dakota 10/21 – 10/22 X X
Cincinatti vs. West Virginia 10/21 – 10/22 X X
Penn State vs. UPitt 10/21 – 10/22 X X
Penn State vs. Notre Dame 10/21 – 10/22 X X
Richmond Duals – Richmond, Davidson, Duquesne, Richmond, George Mason 10/21 – 10/22 X X
Pitt v Notre Dame 10/21-10/22 X X
UNLV vs. Toronto vs. Denver 10/21 X X
Cal Baptist vs. UNLV vs. Denver 10/22 X X
MVC Showcase (Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Indiana State, UIC, Little Rock, IUPUI) 10/21-10/22 X
Seattle U vs. Grand Canyon vs. Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego State 10/21-10/22 X
Navy v. George Washington 10/21-10/22 X X
UCLA vs. UCSB 10/21 X
Texas vs. Texas A&M vs. Indiana 10/21 X X
Stanford alumni meet 10/21 X
Arizona vs. Wisconsin 10/21 X X
Kentucky vs. NC State 10/21 X X
FSU vs. Florida Southern 10/21 X X
FSU vs. West Florida 10/21 X
North Florida vs FSU/West Florida/Florida Southern 10/21 X
Campbell vs Gardner-Webb 10/21 X
UNCW vs. UNC 10/21 X X
Purude vs. Indianapolis 10/21 X X
Iowa vs. Nebraska 10/21 X
Princeton vs. FAU 10/21 X X
North Texas vs Incarnate Word 10/21 X
Saint Louis vs McKendree 10/21 X X
Fordham vs Monmouth 10/21 X X
Loyola vs W&M 10/21 X X
Northern Colorado vs. Utah Tech 10/21 X
Idaho vs. NAU vs. Arizona Christian vs. Ottowa 10/21 X
San Jose State vs. Pepperdine 10/21 X
Pacific vs. Fresno State vs. Fresno Pacific 10/21 X X
Ball State Intrasquad 10/21 X X
Canisius v. University of Rochester v. Siena 10/21 X X
Iona v. LIU 10/21 X X
Monmouth v. Fordham 10/21 X X
Florida vs. Virginia 10/22 x x
ASU vs. Wisconsin 10/22 X X
Arizona vs. Miami 10/22 X X
Georgia vs. Florida State 10/22 X X
Duke vs. Virginia Tech 10/22 X X
Iowa State vs. South Dakota State 10/22 X
Indiana Intercollegiates 10/22 X X
Be Better Invite (Michigan) 10/22 X X
Cornell vs. Buffalo vs. Niagra 10/22 X X
Towson vs. W&M 10/22 X X
Bucknell v. Binghamton 10/22 X X
Navy v. UMBC 10/22 X X
Fordham vs Marist 10/22 X X
Georgetown vs. UConn 10/22 X
Butler Alumni Meet 10/22 X
Georgetown vs. NJIT 10/22 X
Wyoming vs. Colorado Mesa 10/22 X X
New Mexico State Alumni Meet 10/22 X
CSUB vs. Pomona-Pitzer 10/22 X X
Lafayette vs Loyola MD 10/22 X X
Rider v Lehigh 10/22 X X
Eastern Illinois vs. Valpo vs. Bellarmine 10/22 X X
Cal Poly vs. Pepperdine 10/22 X
UC Davis vs. Cal State East Bay vs. Nevada 10/22 X
Marist v. Fordham 10/22 X X
Northeastern vs MIT 10/22 X
Delaware vs Yale 10/22 X X
Campbell vs UNC Asheville 10/22 X
Saint Peter’s v. LIU 10/22 X
Siena v. University of Rochester 10/22 X
New Hampshire v. Vermont 10/22 X
Virginia Military Institute v. Emory Henry 10/22 X X
All Wisconsin Invite (Green Bay, Milwaukee 10/22 X X
Central Conneticut State vs. Stonehill 10/22 X
St. Francis U vs. LIU 10/22 X
St. Francis College vs. Manhattan 10/22 X X
Southern Indiana vs. Quincy 10/22 X X
New Mexico vs. CSU Pueblo vs Western Colorado 10/21 X
UCSD vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10/22 X X
VMI vs Emory & Henry Postponed X X

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Yikes
30 minutes ago

Will Emma Weyant be swimming?

1
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!