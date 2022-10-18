NC State’s Berkoff, Stokowski Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Kacper Stokowski was selected as the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Ruben Lechuga earned his second ACC Men’s Diver of the Week award. NC State swept the women’s honors with Katharine Berkoff earning ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Helene Synnott being named ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Kacper Stokowski, NC State, Sr., Warsaw, Poland

Stokowski tallied three first-place finishes in NC State’s meet against Tennessee in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and the 400 medley relay. The team’s 400 medley relay time of 3:08.50 ranks third in the nation, with Stokowski’s 45.71 backstroke leg ranking as the top time in the nation. The senior earned NCAA B cuts in both the 100 and 200 backstroke (1:44.53). He also swam the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay which placed second.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Katharine Berkoff, NC State, Sr., Missoula, Montana

Berkoff earned two NCAA B cuts on top of four first-place finishes at the Wolfpack’s meet against Tennessee. The senior finished first in the 100 free (49.25) and 100 backstroke (52.45), with those times ranking T-ninth and second in the nation. She added top finishes as a part of the 200 free and 200 medley relays. Berkoff was part of the exhibition 400 free relay that finished atop a field of seven, swimming a 50.29 anchor leg.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Ruben Lechuga, Georgia Tech, Sr., Tijuana, Mexico

Lechuga took home two first-place finishes for the Yellow Jackets in their meet against Georgia. He swept the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, scoring 371.78 and 404.55, respectively, for the third week in a row.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Helene Synnott, NC State, Sr., Blaine, Washington

Synnott took home her first collegiate career first place finish in the 1-meter dive with her score of 284.03, earning a NCAA zone cut and providing the Wolfpack with nine points on their way to a 207.5-140.5 victory over Tennessee. The senior earned a second NCAA zone cut in the 3-meter dive with her score of 285.98.

2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 17 – Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Ruben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

Oct. 17 – Ruben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 17 – Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Mia Vallée, Jr., Miami?

Oct. 17 – Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State