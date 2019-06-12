Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2019 Pro Swim Series At Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

USA Swimming will be live-streaming all prelims sessions of the 2019 Pro Swim Series finale in Clovis, with NBC Sports taking over for A finals on Thursday and Friday night.

That’s the upshot of USA Swimming’s announced streaming schedule, which has USASwimming.org’s free stream carrying at least portions of every session, though the championship finals on two of the four nights appear to belong to NBCSports.com.

Here’s a look at the day-by-day schedule, with links to the relevant streaming pages:

WEDNESDAY

  • Timed Finals – 5 PM Pacific Time – USASwimming.org
  • 800 free

THURSDAY

FRIDAY (PRELIMS 9 AM / FINALS 5 PM PT)

SATURDAY (PRELIMS 9 AM / FINALS 5 PM PT)

