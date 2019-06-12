How To Watch The 2019 Pro Swim Series At Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- June 12-15, 2019
- Clovis, CA
USA Swimming will be live-streaming all prelims sessions of the 2019 Pro Swim Series finale in Clovis, with NBC Sports taking over for A finals on Thursday and Friday night.
That’s the upshot of USA Swimming’s announced streaming schedule, which has USASwimming.org’s free stream carrying at least portions of every session, though the championship finals on two of the four nights appear to belong to NBCSports.com.
Here’s a look at the day-by-day schedule, with links to the relevant streaming pages:
WEDNESDAY
- Timed Finals – 5 PM Pacific Time – USASwimming.org
- 800 free
THURSDAY
- Prelims – 9 AM Pacific Time – USASwimming.org
- Finals – 5 PM Pacific Time
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 50 back
- 100 fly
- 400 IM
FRIDAY (PRELIMS 9 AM / FINALS 5 PM PT)
- Prelims – 9 AM Pacific Time – USASwimming.org
- Finals – 5 PM Pacific Time
- 200 fly
- 50 free
- 100 back
- 200 breast
- 50 fly
- 400 free
- 4×50 mixed medley relay
SATURDAY (PRELIMS 9 AM / FINALS 5 PM PT)
- Prelims – 9 AM Pacific Time – USASwimming.org
- Finals – 5 PM Pacific Time-USASwimming.org
- 1500 free
- 200 IM
- 200 back
- 50 breast
- 100 free
