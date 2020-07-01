SwimSwam Podcast: How Texas, UVA, and Tulane prepped Katie Robinson to Lead Northwestern

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Katie Robinson, who recently was announced as the new director of swimming and diving at Northwestern. Katie took us through her swimming career, which goes from humble roots in small-town Indiana and has landed her currently as only the 2nd woman to lead a combined S&D program in a Power 5 conference. She explained what drew her to Texas, what she learned from head coach Jill Sterkel in Austin, and how she used that to move into coaching.

Robinson speaks fondly of her time as an assistant for Mark Bernadino at Virginia, and as a head coach at Tulane. She says what makes Northwestern so special, and how she plans on moving the program forward at the helm.

