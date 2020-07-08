How Lenny Krayzelburg Attained Body Builder Status During 40-Hour Work Weeks

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Lenny Krayzelburg, the 4-time Olympic gold medalist who is known for being buff. Lenny’s story is one of the American Dream: his family came over to America when he was a child, and he had to commute via train an hour 1-way just to swim on a daily basis. He started his college swimming career at a community college while working full time to support his family. After 1 year, he was presented the opportunity to train with Mark Schubert and his elite crew us USC.
Lenny describes his ascent to Olympic victory and more in today’s episode of SwimSwam Podcast.
