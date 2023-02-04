Hokies Break Five Pool Records in Opening Night of Virginia Tech Invite

Virginia Tech Invite

February 3-5, 2023

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

SCY

Championship format

Friday Final Results

Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”

Much like the Cavalier Invite a few hours away, the annual Virginia Tech invites serves as a final tuneup before conference meets, a chance to make the conference roster, and a final meet for swimmers who aren’t going to make their conference team.

And just as we saw in Charlottesville tonight, there were some big swims in Blacksburg tonight.

The biggest performance may have come in the men’s 200 free relay, where the Hokie men set a pool record with a time of 1:16.75. Youssef Ramadan led off in 19.22, just 0.13s off his season-best time from two weeks ago, which has him tied for 8th in the country this season. Carles Coll Marti split 19,12, Luis Dominguez split 19.07, and freshman Will Hayon anchored in 19.34. That time moves Virginia Tech past Texas for the #9 time in the nation this season.

Later in the session, three of the same four men combined for a pool record of 3:07.51 in the 400 medley relay. Forest Webb led off in 46.95, just off of his season best time of 46.82. Coll Marti split a quick 51.71 on breast, Ramadan split 45.92 on fly and Dominguez anchored in 42.93. The Hokies rank 12th in this event this season with a 3:06.12 from the Ohio State Invite.

Ramadan picked up yet another pool record in a time trial. Officially swimming the 200 back, he went out in 45.48 through the first 100 before splitting 37.46 and 35.52 for a total time of 1:58.46. That 100 back time moves him to #11 in the nation this season. Ramadan has traditional swum the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free at championship meets, and considering he should score in all three events, there doesn’t seem to be a need to go after the 100 fly/back double, but it might at least give Ramadan and Sergio Lopez something to ponder.

Coll Marti also got a pool record in an individual event, clocking a 1:43.56 in the 200 IM. The junior ranks 5th in the nation this season with a 1:42.35. Dominguez won the 500 free in 4:19.68, leading another 1-5 Hokie sweep, while Hayon took the 50 free with a 20.01.

The Hokie women added a pool record of their own, taking down the 200 free relay record with a 1:28.97. Fifth year Madelyn Moore, who transferred this year after graduation from Northern Colorado, led off in 22.26. That’s a new season best for her, and less than a tenth of a second off of her lifetime best of 22.17 from last year. Carmen Weiler Sastre split 22.36, Emily Claesson split 22.40, and Caroline Bentz anchored in 21.95.

Moore later won the 50 free in 22.37, while Virginia Tech duo Chase Travis (4:42.96) and Emma Atkinson (4:43.16) improved their season-best times with a 1-2 finish in the 500 free. Likewise, Bentz won the 200 IM in a season-best time of 2:00.22. The Virginia Tech women closed out the night with a season-best mark of 3:36.97 in the 400 IM,

The Virginia Tech Invite continues tomorrow and Sunday, following the traditional three-day championship format.