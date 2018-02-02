Hoffer Sweeps Sprints as Cal Men Take Down USC on the Road

CALIFORNIA VS. SOUTHERN CAL

Freshman standout Ryan Hoffer won multiple events for the Cal Bears as they took down Pac-12 rival USC on Saturday. A tight battle in the 50 free saw 4 Bears break 20 seconds, but Hoffer got there first in 19.79 ahead of teammates Pawel Sendyk (19.82), Justin Lynch (19.84), and Michael Jensen (19.99). Hoffer prevailed again in the 100 free, out-touching Lynch (44.24) and Jensen (44.38) to win it in 44.20.

Hoffer wasn’t the only freshman to pick up a win for the Bears. Bryce Mefford rocked a 1:42.96 in the 200 back to outswim USC’s Patrick Mulcare (1:43.70).

Nick Norman and Andrew Seliskar also contributed winning doubles for the Bears. Norman swept the distance freestyles, posting a 4:26.48 in the 500 free and a 9:04.39 in the 1000 free. Seliskar, who may take a shot at the 200 breast in the post season this time around, dominated the 200 breast in 1:55.52 ahead of USC’s Carsten Vissering (1:59.74). In his 2nd meet back since taking a semester abroad in the fall, Vissering picked up a win of his own with a quick 52.66 in the 100 breast. Seliskar went on to win the 200 IM in 1:45.09.

In addition to his wins, Seliskar also finished 2nd in the 200 free. He trailed USC’s Dylan Carter by about a half a second in the front half, but Carter extended his lead through the back half. At the finish, Carter set a new Pool Record with his 1:33.24. Seliskar was just over a second back in 1:34.47.

Notably absent for USC at this meet was ace sprinter Santo Condorelli. A representative for USC tells SwimSwam that Condorelli is resting his shoulder. His status for tomorrow’s meet is still to be determined.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

LOS ANGELES – A trip to Los Angeles gave the Cal men’s swimming and diving team another chance to test itself in a racing environment and another strong team performance yielded a victory as the Bears earned a 168-123 dual meet win over USC at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

A warm Southern California day provided the backdrop and Cal didn’t take long to heat up when it came to winning races. Daniel Carr , Connor Hoppe , Matthew Josa and Ryan Hoffer got the Bears on the board right away as their 200-yard medley relay time of 1:26.07 provided a win in the opening event.

Cal’s distance swimmers continued to build the team lead with a 1-2-3 finish in the 1,000 free. Nick Norman touched the wall first with a time of 9:04.39, Sean Grieshop followed in second and Ken Takahashi rounded out the Cal contingent in third.

Though USC managed wins in the 200 free, 100 back and 100 breast, Cal continued to score points thanks to its depth. Andrew Seliskar and Michael Jensen finished 2-3 in the 200 free, Zheng Wen Quah , Bryce Mefford and Carr went 2-3-4 in the 100 back and Hoppe, Carson Sand and Matt Whittle equaled that 2-3-4 showing in the 100 breast.

Cal went into the first break with plenty of momentum thanks to wins in the 200 fly and 50 free. Mike Thomas led a 1-2-3 Cal finish in the 200 fly, finishing in a time of 1:44.96 to edge teammates Josa and Jack Xie . The Bears followed by taking the top four spots in the 50 free as Hoffer (19.79), Pawel Sendyk , Justin Lynch and Jensen scored maximum points in the event.

Once racing resumed, Cal’s sprint crew picked up where they left off with Hoffer clocking a time of 44.20 in the 100 free to earn his second win and Lynch and Jensen rounding out the top three. Freshman Bryce Mefford picked up a win in the 200 back with a time of 1:42.96, Norman secured his own double with a winning time of 4:26.28 in the 500 free, Josa won the 100 fly in 46.64 and Seliskar found the winner’s circle with a time of 1:45.09 in the 200 IM. The Bears capped their victory by going 2-3 in the 400 free relay.

Cal wraps up the 2017-18 dual meet schedule on Feb. 17 when it travels to Stanford for a noon showdown. The postseason gets underway from Feb. 21-24 with the Pac-12 Diving Championships and continues from Feb. 28-March 4 with the Pac-12 Swimming Championships. Both will be held in Federal Way, Wash. The NCAA Zone E Diving Championships are set for March 5-7 in Flagstaff, Ariz. and the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will be held March 21-24 at the University of Minnesota.

PRESS RELEASE – USC:

No. 10 USC won five events, including a sweep of the springboards, but fell to No. 1 California, 168-123, Friday (Feb. 2) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

The Trojans lost for the first time this season and drops to 6-1, 2-1. Cal improves to 5-0, 4-0.

Cal edged USC in the opening 200 medley relay, the Bears winning in 1:26.08 to the Trojans’ season-best set by freshman Robert Glinta , juniors Carsten Vissering and Kyle Grissom and senior Ralf Tribuntsov .

The Bears swept the 1000y free, led by Nick Norman‘s 9:04.39. Pawel Furtek led USC in fourth in 9:23.14.

USC’s Dylan Carter nailed down Troy’s first win of the day (the first of three in a row), fighting back Cal’s Andrew Seliskar to win the 200y free in 1:33.24 in a pool record, breaking former Bear Tom Shields’ mark of 1:3370. Trojan freshman Jake Sannem was fourth in 1:37.13.

Glinta followed with a win in the 100y back in 47.28 while Vissering, rounding into form in his second meet of the season, won the 100y breast in USC season-best 52.66. The Bears filled in the next three spots in both races.

Cal countered with sweeps in the 200y fly and the 50y and 100y free. Bear Bryce Mefford won the 200y back in 1:42.96 with USC’s Patrick Mulcare second in 1:43.70, Glinta third (1:44.84).

Seliskar won the 200y breast in 1:55.52 while Vissering posted a second-place finish in 1:59.24.

The Trojans got their first 1-2 finish on the 3-meter springboard as sophomore Henry Fusaro (366.45) and senior Dashiell Enos (325.05) took the top two spots. Dylan Marin was fifth (250.20). USC flipped the top 2 spots on 1-meter with Enos first with 356.85, Fusaro second with 348.60.

Sannem led USC in the 500y free in third with a 4:27.90 and junior Alex Valente took second in the 100y fly in 47.43.

USC closed with a win in the 400y free relay with Carter, Tribuntsov, freshman Justin Nguyen and Glinta touching first in 2:54.68.

The Trojans host Stanford at noon on Saturday on Senior Day, when USC will honor eight swimmers and divers in their final home meet.