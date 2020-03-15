Highland Ranch’s Ellie Hendren Commits to Swim for Pepperdine University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Hendren, a current high school senior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has committed to swim for Division I Pepperdine University. Hendren will graduate from Mountain Vista High School in spring 2020 and join the Waves’ class of 2024.

Hendren is currently a year-round swimmer for Highlands Ranch Aquatics along with swimming for her high school team at Mountain Vista.

According the Mountain Vista’s head coach Rob Nasser, Hendren specializes in freestyle and backstroke and is a two-time Sectionals qualifier.

With her current best times, Hendren would have had multiple finals performances at the 2020 PCSC Swimming and Diving Championships with the Waves. Most notably, she would have placed 8th in the 200 backstroke (2:08.38) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (59.25).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 25.30

100 freestyle – 55.00

200 freestyle – 1:59.02

100 backstroke – 59.25

200 backstroke – 2:08.38

At the PCSC Championships this year, the Waves placed 2nd as a team under the watch of interim head coach Jana Vincent. Vincent took over the program mid-year after Joe Spahn left, and was named the PCSC Coach of the Year.

Hendren will begin her swimming career at Pepperdine University beginning fall 2020.

