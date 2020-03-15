Jenessa Schwarz Announces Commitment to the University of Pennsylvania

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenessa Schwarz, a senior at Trinity Prep from Windermere, Florida, has committed to the University of Pennsylvania’s class of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Pennsylvania! Thank you for the amazing encouragement and support from my coaches, family, friends, and teammates that have helped me get to this point. I would especially like to thank Coach Rocco Aceto and Coach Schnur for this amazing opportunity. I am so blessed and excited to be a part of a such a great team! Go Quakers!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Schwarz specializes in breast and free. She wrapped up her high school career in November at the 2019 FHSAA Class 1A Championships with a 4th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:03.98) and an 8th-place finish in the 100 free (52.59). She swam breast (28.90) on Trinity Prep’s 3rd-place medley relay and swam the second leg (23.24) on the 3rd-place 200 free relay.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.77

100 free – 51.72

200 free – 1:55.21

100 breast – 1:03.48

200 breast – 2:22.94

Schwarz represents Trinity Prep Aquatics in club swimming. Since the start of her senior year of high school she has improved her times in the SCY 200 free, 100 back, and 200 breast and the LCM 50 free (27.36), 200 free (2:16.76), and 100 breast (1:15.56). She achieved the last three at the Florida Swimming Olympic Trials Qualifier in February.

Schwarz will suit up for Penn with Charlotte Krevitt, Ellen Holmquist, Hadley DeBruyn, and Jillian Johnson. She would have scored in the C final of the 100 breast at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She wasn’t far out of range in her other events but to make it back for a second swim it took 23.56/51.39/1:52.35 in the freestyle events and 2:21.71 in the 200 breast.

