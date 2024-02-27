High-Level International Meets For March 2024

The month of March brings us our first wave of Olympic Trials, with nations such as Italy, Japan and Korea holding their national championships as Paris qualification competitions.

This is just the beginning, however, as April, May and June are also packed with selection meets heading into the final stretch for the Games.

In case you missed it, we published the month-by-month Olympic Trials meet per nation here.

As always, let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

*Indicates World Aquatics Olympic qualifying event

03/05 – 03/10 Italian Championships (ITA)*

03/06 – 03/09 Pro Swim Series Westmont (USA)*

03/08 – 03/11 South Australian State LC Age Championships (AUS)

03/08 – 03/10 Edinburgh International Swim Meet (GBR)*

03/08 – 03/10 CIJ Meet (LUX)*

03/08 – 03/10 Swedish Grand Prix (SWE)*

03/09 – 03/13 13th African Games (GHA)*

03/09 – 03/11 11th Victorian Metro LC Championships (AUS)

03/09 – 03/10 Winter Games (FIN)*

03/09 – 03/10 Polish Grand Prix (POL)*

03/12 – 03/17 54th Singapore National Age Group Championships (SGP)*

03/15 – 03/17 NSW State Open Championships (AUS)*

03/16 – 03/17 Meeting International FFN – Camille Muffat (FRA)*

03/16 – 03/17 National Prep Meet (AUS)

03/17 – 03/24 Japan Swim (JPN)*

03/19 – 03/20 Meeting Open Mediterranean (FRA)*

03/21 – 03/24 Linkoping Water Games (SWE)*

03/22 – 03/24 Spring Prix of Zilina (SVK)*

03/22 – 03/24 5th International Edirne Cup & Türkiye Youth, Junior, and Open Age National Team Selection Meet (TUR)*

03/22 – 03/27 Korean Swimming Championships (KOR)*

03/23 – 03/24 Giant Open Saint Germain En Laye (FRA)*

03/23 – 03/24 Baltic States Championships (LTU)*

03/28 – 04/03 37th CARIFTA Swimming Championships (BAH)*

03/29 – 03/31 Bulgarian Open Team Championships (BUL)*

03/30 – 04/02 Portuguese Open (POR)*

03/31 – 04/01 Helsinki Swim Meet (FIN)*