High-Level International Meets For December 2020

The 2020 calendar year is wrapping up but we still have December’s meets on the horizon. Several nations’ short course or long course championships are taking place this month after having been postponed from the March/April timeframe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 finals, athletes will be transitioning back to their home training environments in preparation for the final push to Tokyo. Every race counts, so let’s gear up for a fast and furious final few months until the 2020 Olympic Games Trials.

Please let me know in the comments of any December meets I may have missed.

12/01 – 12/13 U.S. Winter Championships (18&U, multi-site) (USA)

12/02 – 12/05 Israeli Winter Championships (ISR)

12/03 – 12/06 Open Dutch Championships & Olympic Qualification Tournament (NED)

12/03 – 12/06 Japan Swim (JPN)

12/03 – 12/06 Singapore National Olympic Qualifier (SGP)

12/06 – 12/08 Helsinki Invitational (FIN)

12/08 – 12/12 Hungarian National Championships (HUN)

12/09 – 12/13 New Zealand Open Championships (NZL)

12/09 – 12/12 Brazil Trophy (BRA)

12/10 – 12/13 Danish Short Course Championships (DEN)

12/10 – 12/13 French Swimming Championships (FRA)

12/12 – 12/13 Swim Meeting South Tyrol (ITA)

12/12 – 12/17 NSW Senior State Age Championships (AUS)

12/12 – 12/13 Maribor Meet (SLO)

12/12 – 12/13 St. Nicholas Meet (SRB)

12/12 – 12/18 Queensland Championships (AUS)

12/14 – 12/19 Russian SC Championships (RUS)

12/16 – 12/19 Gyor Open (HUN)

12/16 – 12/19 Campeonato Nacional 2da Etapa (PAR)

12/16 – 12/19 Belarus Open SC Championships (BLR)

12/17 – 12/20 Austrian Short Course Championships (AUT)

12/17 – 12/19 Lithuanian LC Championships (LTU)

12/17 – 12/20 Irish National Winter Championships (IRL)

12/17 – 12/19 Italian Championships (ITL)

12/18 – 12/20 BSP Competition Magdeburg (GER)

12/18 – 12/20 Swiss Winter Challenge (SUI)

12/18 – 12/20 International Swimming Meet Alexandria (GRE)

12/18 – 12/20 Bulgarian Open Team Championships (BUL)

12/18 – 12/20 Champions Tournament (ROU)

12/19 – 12/20 Long Course Open Nationals (FIJ)

12/19 – 12/21 SA Grand Prix #4 – Durban (RSA)

12/21 – 12/22 Vladimir Salnikov Cup (RUS)

12/29 – 12/19 XXXVIII Torneo Internacional de Navidad (ESP)