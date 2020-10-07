Existing Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Cancel 2020 Victorian Open

The state of Victoria, Australia remains in what the government calls ‘the third step’ in terms of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions status, while metropolitan Melbourne remains in ‘the second step.’

You can read about the specific limitations of each tier of the statewide opening here.

In light of this environment, Swimming Victoria announced today that, in consultation with the Competitions Committee, the following competitions will be canceled:

2020 Victorian Country SC Championships, 7-8 November 2020, Ballarat

2020 Victorian Metro SC Championships, 14-15 November 2020, MSAC

2020 Victorian Age/Open SC Championships, 12-16 December 2020, MSAC

“The impact of COVID-19 on the Victorian swimming community has been significant and further lockdown and restrictions throughout August and September have prevented swimmers from training and preparing for the scheduled return to competition date of November 2020,” read Swimming Victoria‘s statement.

“Whilst we understand the cancellation of competitions is disappointing, we hope that this decision eases the uncertainty and pressure that our swimmers are no doubt experiencing and provides them with sufficient time to prepare themselves for state level competition in 2021.”

With the aforementioned cancellations, the 2020/21 competition season will kickoff with the Victorian Sprint Championships slated for January 2021. You can view the full Swimming Victoria calendar click here.