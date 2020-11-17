Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Helena Gasson on LA Current Rivalry with Cali Condors (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Reported by Reid Carlson.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Though Flickinger dismissed her time in her post-race interview she was nonetheless commanding in this race. Big points for the Condors here, meanwhile Iron finishes in 7th and 8th–Hosszu has a history of success in this event, but she has been way off her game in Budapest this weekend.

0
