Hawaii and UCSB Men and Women Finish Day 1 of MPSF Champs Tied

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming & Diving Championships – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)

The first night of the MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships went down last night, with the Hawaii and UC-Santa Barbara tied for the lead on both the men’s and women’s sides after two relays.

MEN’S MEET

Hawaii kicked of the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, clocking a quick 1:25.03 to take top honors by over 1.5 seconds. Olli Kokko had a stand-out 23.43 breaststroke split, followed by 20.23 fly leg from Mateusz Chaba, which really set the Rainbow Warriors out of reach. Kane Follows was 22.06 on the back leg and ‘aukai Lileikis anchored in 19.32.

UC-San Diego took second in the 200 medley in 1:26.77, followed by UCSB at 1:26.84 and BYU at 1:26.95. Spencer Daily had the field’s best anchor leg at 19.06 for UCSD, while UCSB’s Justin Nguyen‘s 21.95 led the back legs. BYU also got a 23.96 breast leg from Josue Dominguez and a 19.12 anchor from Connor Stirling. All three teams came in right next to each other behind Hawaii.

In the 800 free relay, UCSB dominated with a 6:25.21, well ahead of second-place UCSD (6:32.58), Hawaii (6:32.82) and Cal Poly (6:32.84). UCSB’s Kian Brouwer was 1:35.51 leading off and Douglas Noguiera split 1:35.56 on the third leg. The field’s best split was a 1:34.22 lead-off from Cal Poly’s Paul Rogers.

UCSB also got a 1:36.89 second leg on their B relay from Dominic Falcon, which would’ve made the A faster had he been on it.

SCORES (through Day One)

Hawaii/UCSB – 74 – UCSD – 68 BYU – 58 Cal Poly – 56 Pacific – 54

WOMEN’S MEET

Hawaii’s women, like the men, charged to the win in the 200 medley relay. They won it in 1:38.18, with UCSB (1:38.84) and BYU (1:39.24) also going under 1:40. For Hawaii, Karolina Hajkova led the field in back (24.46) and Lucia Lassman did so in fly with a blazing 23.10 split. Heaven Quintana‘s 27.45 breast leg for UCSB was the field’s best, as was BYU anchor Gwen Gustafson at 22.29.

Despite a 1:46.94 lead-off from distance phenom Phoebe Hines and a 1:46.49 third leg from Anna Kotonen, Hawaii would fall to second in the 800 free relay. UCSB’s Emily Boggess dropped a 1:45.91 to push UCSB past Hawaii and claim the win, 7:10.16 to 7:13.50. No other team was under 7:20 last night.

SCORES (through Day One)