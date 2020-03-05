Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Haughey Focuses on 1FR, R. Smith Focuses on 2FL for Des Moines Day 2 Finals

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

For the upcoming day 2 finals session in Des Moines, Siobhan Haughey (4:12.19, 4th) and Leah Smith (4:12.88, 5th) dropped their 400 free A-final spots, bumping up Melanie Margalis (4:20.01) and Ilektra Lebl (4:20.93). Haughey comes in as the #2 seed in the women’s 100 free A-final (54.10), just 0.06s off top seed Simone Manuel (54.04). Smith will instead swim the 200 fly B-final, coming in with her #15 prelims time of 2:16.92.

Teen World champion Regan Smith also scratched her #19 seed in the 100 free (55.64), solely focusing on the 200 fly final. Smith swam the second-fastest time in prelims this morning with a 2:08.94. Tonight’s top seed is U.S. Open record-holder Hali Flickinger, clocking 2:06.78 in prelims, just 0.02s off Cammile Adams‘ 2012 PSS record.

More Notable Scratches:

  • Mitch D’Arrigo will only participate in the 400 free A-final tonight, where he is seeded 5th at 3:55.13. D’Arrigo also swam the 100 free in prelims but scratched his #33 seed (52.15).
  • After swimming 3:57.81 to place 12th in the 400 free, last night’s 1500 free runner-up Jordan Wilimovsky will not swim in finals tonight. Ryan Lochte also gave up his #10 spot (3:57.75), but will still swim the 100 free D-final tonight (50.99).
  • Last night’s 1500 free bronze medalist, Akaram Mahmoud, scratched his #8 seed in 200 fly after swimming 2:03.38 in prelims. Mokhtar Al-Yam (2:03.78) and Vini Lanza (2:04.84) also gave up their B-final spots. Lanza gained more than 7 seconds from his 1:57.04 seed, splitting 26.19/31.11/32.47/35.07 during the race.
  • South African Bradley Tandy will not swim in finals tonight after swimming 50.41 in the 100 free, good enough to place 22nd.
  • Emma Barksdale scratched out of the 100 breast C-final, where she placed 17th in prelims at 1:11.35. Instead, Barksdale will focus on the 200 fly B-final, where she is seeded 14th (2:16.89).

PSS Des Moines- Thursday Scratch Report:

dmswim

Interesting choice for Leah Smith.

32 minutes ago

