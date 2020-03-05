Haughey Focuses on 1FR, R. Smith Focuses on 2FL for Des Moines Day 2 Finals

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

For the upcoming day 2 finals session in Des Moines, Siobhan Haughey (4:12.19, 4th) and Leah Smith (4:12.88, 5th) dropped their 400 free A-final spots, bumping up Melanie Margalis (4:20.01) and Ilektra Lebl (4:20.93). Haughey comes in as the #2 seed in the women’s 100 free A-final (54.10), just 0.06s off top seed Simone Manuel (54.04). Smith will instead swim the 200 fly B-final, coming in with her #15 prelims time of 2:16.92.

Teen World champion Regan Smith also scratched her #19 seed in the 100 free (55.64), solely focusing on the 200 fly final. Smith swam the second-fastest time in prelims this morning with a 2:08.94. Tonight’s top seed is U.S. Open record-holder Hali Flickinger, clocking 2:06.78 in prelims, just 0.02s off Cammile Adams‘ 2012 PSS record.

More Notable Scratches:

Mitch D’Arrigo will only participate in the 400 free A-final tonight, where he is seeded 5th at 3:55.13. D’Arrigo also swam the 100 free in prelims but scratched his #33 seed (52.15).

Mitch D'Arrigo will only participate in the 400 free A-final tonight, where he is seeded 5th at 3:55.13. D'Arrigo also swam the 100 free in prelims but scratched his #33 seed (52.15). After swimming 3:57.81 to place 12th in the 400 free, last night's 1500 free runner-up Jordan Wilimovsky will not swim in finals tonight. Ryan Lochte also gave up his #10 spot (3:57.75), but will still swim the 100 free D-final tonight (50.99).

Last night's 1500 free bronze medalist, Akaram Mahmoud, scratched his #8 seed in 200 fly after swimming 2:03.38 in prelims. Mokhtar Al-Yam (2:03.78) and Vini Lanza (2:04.84) also gave up their B-final spots. Lanza gained more than 7 seconds from his 1:57.04 seed, splitting 26.19/31.11/32.47/35.07 during the race.

South African Bradley Tandy will not swim in finals tonight after swimming 50.41 in the 100 free, good enough to place 22nd.

will not swim in finals tonight after swimming 50.41 in the 100 free, good enough to place 22nd. Emma Barksdale scratched out of the 100 breast C-final, where she placed 17th in prelims at 1:11.35. Instead, Barksdale will focus on the 200 fly B-final, where she is seeded 14th (2:16.89).

PSS Des Moines- Thursday Scratch Report: