Harvard Men Move To 4-0 In Ivy League With Senior Day Win Over Brown

Harvard vs Brown (Men)

January 16, 2024

Cambridge, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Harvard Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Men’s Swimming and Diving collected a 189.50-104.50 Senior Day home victory over Brown on Tuesday morning. With the decision, the Crimson moved to 4-1 on the season and 4-0 in Ivy League action, while the Bears dropped to 3-2 (3-2 Ivy).

What to Know

Harvard opened the morning by winning the first four events, beginning with the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Anthony Rincon , Will Grant , Sonny Wang and David Greeley posted a winning performance of 1:29.04.

, , and posted a winning performance of 1:29.04. Cole Kuster , competing in his final regular-season home meet, captured the 1,000 free (9:15.32) before winning the 500 free (4:29.70) later in the day.

, competing in his final regular-season home meet, captured the 1,000 free (9:15.32) before winning the 500 free (4:29.70) later in the day. Greeley made it 3-for-3 for the Crimson when he won the 200 free in 1:38.61. The sophomore also emerged victorious in the 100 free with a time of 45.20.

Harvard’s hot start was punctuated by Rincon, who finished the 100 back in 47.32, which was a season best and nearly two seconds faster than his performance at nationally ranked Florida State last week.

A pair of first-years recorded back-to-back victories following Brown’s triumph in the100 breast. David Schmitt finished ahead of the field in the 200 fly, touching the pad in 1:47.86. Wang then clocked in at 20.36 in the 50 free to secure that event.

finished ahead of the field in the 200 fly, touching the pad in 1:47.86. Wang then clocked in at 20.36 in the 50 free to secure that event. After Wang’s win, the meet paused to watch the conclusion of three-meter diving. With all eyes toward the corner of Blodgett Pool, Adam Wesson emerged with the victory and a score of 375.38.

emerged with the victory and a score of 375.38. Grant returned to the starting blocks for the 200 back and continued his winning ways, cruising to victory with a time of 1:47.84. The senior finished more than six seconds faster than the runner-up (Schmitt – 1:53.96).

Dylan Rhee , in just his second meet of the campaign, posted his first event win of 2023-24, securing the 200 breast. The junior clocked in at 2:01.11.

, in just his second meet of the campaign, posted his first event win of 2023-24, securing the 200 breast. The junior clocked in at 2:01.11. Wang and Wesson put a bow on Harvard’s first-place finishes in the 100 fly and one-meter diving, respectively. Wang turned in a time of 47.94, with Wesson posting a score of 361.73.

Up Next

Harvard will head south to Penn for a Saturday afternoon match-up with the Quakers. The Ivy League dual meet is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start at Sheer Pool.

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men’s swimming and diving (3-3, 3-3 Ivy) fell to Harvard (4-1, 4-0 Ivy) 189.5-104.5 on Tuesday afternoon in Blodgett Pool. The Bears collected three top finishes as Jack Kelly , Marcus Lee and the 400 yard freestyle relay team earned wins in their respective events.

Kelly once again topped the 100 yard breaststroke leaders, finishing in 55.08. Lee won the 200 yard IM (1:54.24) with Finn Quested and Max Hardart following to sweep the points in the event, and the

400 yard freestyle relay team of Jonathan Gim , Donavan Jeng , Nathan Depiero and Tucker Peterson won with a time of 3:04.65.

NEXT

The Bears return to action on Saturday, January 27 at Cornell.