Pepperdine Set For Double Dual With LMU and SDSU Before Competing In WCC Cup

MALIBU, Calif. — The Pepperdine swim and dive program heads to San Diego, Calif. this weekend to compete in a double dual meet against San Diego State and Loyola Marymount. The Waves will also take on San Diego and Loyola Marymount in the WCC Cup, which will also be held in San Diego, Calif.

Meet 12: San Diego State | Friday, Jan. 19 | 10 a.m. | Aztec Aquaplex | San Diego, Calif.

Meet 13: Loyola Marymount | Friday, Jan. 19 | 10 a.m. | Aztec Aquaplex | San Diego, Calif.

Meet 14: WCC Cup | Friday, Jan. 19 – Saturday, Jan. 20 | USD Sports Center Pool | San Diego, Calif.

The Pepperdine swim and dive program will compete in a double dual meet in San Diego, Calif. against San Diego State and Loyola Marymount. The competition will only have one session including all three schools, with Pepperdine’s results counting separately against each San Diego State and Loyola Marymount for two results on the day. The meet will be scored as follows: Pepperdine vs. LMU, LMU vs. San Diego State, and Pepperdine vs. San Diego State.

The Waves will also participate in the WCC Cup in San Diego Calif. on Friday and Saturday this weekend. The event will include San Diego, Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. This is not a double dual meet, and the WCC Cup will be scored with all three teams competing simultaneously against one another. There will be a first-place, second-place and third-place result in this competition.

Both Pepperdine swimmers and divers will compete in all the competitions this weekend.

WATCH/ONLINE — There will be no live coverage or live results of any of the events this weekend, however a recap will be posted on the Pepperdine athletics website after each day of competition.

PCH CUP — An annual all-sport competition between two local rivals that are separated by just 19.1 miles of scenic coastline, the PCH Cup is in its 15th season of existence. Pepperdine has won 11 of the 14 years that this competition has been held.

LAST TIME IN THE POOL — Last time out, the Pepperdine swimmers dropped two contests against Fresno State. Despite the losses, the Waves had some solid results last weekend. AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor Christian HS) took first in the 200 back and the 500 free with times of 2:07.27 and 5:19.43 in those respective events. Layla Busquets (Diablo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) earned a first-place finish in the 100 fly as she clocked a time of 58.72. Busquets also took first in the 50 back with a time of 27.31. Ansley Halbach (Watkinsville, Ga./North Oconee HS) finished first in the 400 IM by posting a time of 4:42.73.

In the 200 free relay, the foursome of Alexandra Browne (Arlington, Va./Washington-Liberty HS), Eleanor Mashkovich (Calabasas, Calif./Westlake HS), Busquets and Anna Ryan (Alamo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) earned a first-place finish as they swam the event in 1:38.52.

The divers competed at the Bruin Diving Invitational last weekend in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events. It was just the second time in program history that the Waves participated in a platform competition. Vivian Vallely (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Harbor HS) posted the best score for Pepperdine in the 1-meter, 213.50. Vallely also earned the programs top score on the weekend in the 3-meter with a total of 233.80 points. Amanda Wong (Santa Ana, Calif./Foothill HS) notched the best score for the Waves in the platform competition as she tallied 163.95 points.

UP NEXT — After this weekend, Pepperdine will host Azusa Pacific on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. in the last home dual meet of the year. The Waves will also honor their three seniors on Saturday.