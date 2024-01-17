Mt. San Antonio College, USA Water Polo Adopt Memo of Understanding To Form Partnership

Courtesy: USA Water Polo/Mt. San Antonio College

Walnut and Irvine, CA, January 17, 2024 — Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) and USA Water Polo (USAWP) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a partnership, centered around use of the college’s new state-of-the-art aquatics complex.

The aquatics complex, which opened in spring of 2023, will be home to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Water Polo Team as they gear up for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. In addition to serving as a training hub, USA Water Polo will hold competitions and training at Mt. SAC, including test events for both the men’s and women’s national team programs against many of the best teams in the world. USAWP member events, such as the prestigious Masters National Championships and age group national selection camps, will also be held at Mt. SAC.

Both institutions are co-creating a comprehensive agreement that will lay out opportunities and specifics of this developing partnership. During the last 10 years, water polo has seen consistent growth across America at the collegiate, high school and club level.

“We look forward to our new relationship with USA Water Polo and are thankful to have the opportunity to partner with them,” said Dr. Martha Garcia, President/CEO of Mt. SAC. “We are excited at what the future holds and the opportunities that await the College and our students. It is especially exhilarating to expose our students to these world-class athletes and for them to see their dreams are possible.”

The Mt. SAC aquatics complex, a sprawling 110,000-square-foot facility, epitomizes aquatic excellence. It features a versatile 59-meter competition pool, a 30-meter teaching/diving pool with movable bulkheads, and four competition diving boards. The complex, with horseshoe seating for 2,500 and the ability to expand with temporary seating to accommodate more than 5,000 spectators, will serve as a hub for medal-winning teams as well as national and international competitions. More than a sports facility, it is a dynamic center deeply connected to the community, offering teaching programs and immersive educational experiences for the Mt. SAC student body.

“Mt. San Antonio College is a longtime proponent of the Olympic movement and its new aquatics complex is consistent with that exceptional commitment to excellence – it is truly one of the finest aquatics centers in the world,” said Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo. “We are fortunate to embark in this partnership, and I want to thank President Garcia and her colleagues for their vision of what water polo can mean to their student body and their community. Having the men’s national water polo team training at Mt. SAC builds on their excitement in our journey to the Paris Olympic Games. We’re thrilled to adopt this MOU, which provides a framework for discussion about future plans.”