Hanlon’s Breaststroke Trifecta Powers Edinburgh To Team Trophy

2019 SCOTTISH NATIONAL OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Edinburgh University took home the overall team title at the 2019 Scottish National Open Championships that just concluded tonight in Aberdeen. Amassing a total of 1416.50 points, Edinburgh handily beat out the runner-up City of Glasgow, as well as 3rd place finisher the University of Stirling, with the squads collecting point totals of 1160.50 and 980.50, respectively.

Club Points Edinburgh University 1416.50 City of Glasgow Swim Team 1160.50 University of Stirling 980.50 University of Aberdeen Performance Swim 823 Warrender Baths Club 605.50

On the final night of competition, Manchester’s Sam Horrocks beat the field in the men’s 100m fly, hitting the wall in 53.71 to take the gold. He holds a personal best of 52.94 from the 2017 Swim England Winter Championships, but his time tonight is his first sub-54 of the year.

Edinburgh’s Lucy Hope got the job done in the women’s 100m free, firing off a winning effort of 55.88 to notch the only sub-56 second time of the final. That outing was within .44 of the 55.44 she put up at this year’s British Championships.

Stirling’s Keanna MacInnes took the women’s 200m fly in 2:12.12, just .18 ahead of veteran Hannah Miley, while Perth City swimmer Stephen Milne got his hand on the wall first in the men’s 200m free in 1:50.01.

Kara Hanlon completed her trifecta of breaststroke victories for Edinburgh, winning the 50m tonight in 32.01, although she was 31.89 in the AM. 16-year-old Warrender swimmer Katie Goodburn clocked 32.42 time for silver.