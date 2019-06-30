Hanlon’s Breaststroke Trifecta Powers Edinburgh To Team Trophy

2019 SCOTTISH NATIONAL OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, June 27th – Sunday, June 30th
- Aberdeen Centre, Aberdeen Sports Village
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Entry List
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Results
- Live Stream
Edinburgh University took home the overall team title at the 2019 Scottish National Open Championships that just concluded tonight in Aberdeen. Amassing a total of 1416.50 points, Edinburgh handily beat out the runner-up City of Glasgow, as well as 3rd place finisher the University of Stirling, with the squads collecting point totals of 1160.50 and 980.50, respectively.
|Club
|Points
|Edinburgh University
|1416.50
|City of Glasgow Swim Team
|1160.50
|University of Stirling
|980.50
|University of Aberdeen Performance Swim
|823
|Warrender Baths Club
|605.50
On the final night of competition, Manchester’s Sam Horrocks beat the field in the men’s 100m fly, hitting the wall in 53.71 to take the gold. He holds a personal best of 52.94 from the 2017 Swim England Winter Championships, but his time tonight is his first sub-54 of the year.
Edinburgh’s Lucy Hope got the job done in the women’s 100m free, firing off a winning effort of 55.88 to notch the only sub-56 second time of the final. That outing was within .44 of the 55.44 she put up at this year’s British Championships.
Stirling’s Keanna MacInnes took the women’s 200m fly in 2:12.12, just .18 ahead of veteran Hannah Miley, while Perth City swimmer Stephen Milne got his hand on the wall first in the men’s 200m free in 1:50.01.
Kara Hanlon completed her trifecta of breaststroke victories for Edinburgh, winning the 50m tonight in 32.01, although she was 31.89 in the AM. 16-year-old Warrender swimmer Katie Goodburn clocked 32.42 time for silver.
