All The Links You Need For The 2019 European Junior Championships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Europe’s best budding stars are about to light the Aquatics Palace pool on fire at the 2019 European Junoir Championships. The 5-day, annual international competition is kicking off on Wednesday, July 3rd in Kazan, site of the 2015 Senior World Championships.

Over 500 swimmers representing 42 different nations will convene this week in Russia, with male athletes aged 17-18 and female athletes aged 15-16. Heats begin at 9:30am local (2:30am EDT), with semi-finals/finals getting underway at 6pm local (11am EDT) each day.

The following nations will be represented in the pool swimming events: Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom.

Below is the complete schedule of each day of competition, with the relevant informational links posted at the beginning of this piece. We’ve also published our list of the top 10 males to watch in Kazan here, with the women’s list set to hit our site on Monday, July 1st.

 

BSD

Regan committed to Stanford

