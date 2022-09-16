Hall of Fame Australian Coach Dick Caine Hit With More Sexual Abuse Charges

Australian Hall of Fame swim coach Dick Caine has been hit with seven fresh sexual abuse charges after another alleged victim came forward to police.

Caine, 76, was arrested and charged on nine counts of sexual abuse in June of this year and then received 11 more in August after a then-24-year-old female stepped forward, alleging that Caine abused her in 1992.

On Thursday, Caine was due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on fresh charges, including four counts of committing an act of indecency against a female and two sexual assault charges.

The new charges related to the alleged sexual assault offenses committed by Caine against a girl aged between 13 and 15 during the early 1980s, according to police.

The girl is alleged to have been a student of Caine’s at his swim school at Carris Park in the southern area of Sydney.

Caine is now facing a total of 27 charges. This includes 13 counts of “carnal knowledge teacher of girl aged 10-17 years.”

Carnal knowledge is a legal term in Australia that means sexual intercourse.

A total of seven alleged victims have stepped forward with claims against Caine—six girls and one woman—from between the 1970s and 1990s.

Caine remains on bail, and he was not present at court on Thursday. The court has been adjourned until November 10.

Magistrate Susan McIntyre told the court that Caine would need to be present at his next court date.

Shortly after his initial arrest, Caine’s wife revealed that he was terminally ill and had “maybe six months” to live.

Caine asked for the charges to be dropped because he is unlikely to live until a trial begins.

When he was first charged in June, his lawyer, Bryan Wrench, claimed Caine’s innocence.

“He is going to fight to his dying breath to clear his name, it’s a terrible situation,” Wrench said.

After officers from the Kings Cross Police Area Command received information about multiple sexual assault accusations against a teenage girl in January 2021, detectives established “Strike Force Coco” to investigate the matter.

Police said that investigations under Strike Force Coco are ongoing.

Caine was the head coach at Carss Park Swimming Pool in Sydney for more than 40 years, and only finished his time there in 2018.

In March 2022, Caine was inducted into the Australian Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame.