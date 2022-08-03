Australian Hall of Fame Coach Dick Caine Now Facing 20 Sexual Abuse Charges

A former Sydney, Australia swim coach now faces 20 historical sexual abuse charges after 11 more were added on Tuesday.

Dick Caine, 76, was arrested and charged on nine counts in June for allegedly abusing teenage girls, aged between 10 and 17, who he trained in the 1970s.

He now faces 11 new charges, including four relating to the assault of a then-24-year-old female in 1992, according to The Courier.

The other seven all relate to numerous occasions of abuse in the 1970s of girls aged between 10 and 17.

In total, Caine faces 13 counts of “carnal knowledge teacher of girl aged 10-17 years,” four counts of indecent assault of a female, and three counts of “assault female and commit act of indecency – between 14 and 16.”

Carnal knowledge is a legal term in Australia that means sexual intercourse.

Caine was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, June 22 at his home in Sydney and taken to Bankstown Police Station where he was charged with the initial nine counts.

Shortly after the arrest, Caine’s wife told The Daily Mail that he had “maybe six months” to live.

“He has strokes, he has cancer of the lung, cancer of the throat. He has seizures, he has heart problems, he has a pacemaker,” his wife said in June.

#BREAKING: Renowned swimming coach Dick #Caine has been hit with NEW charges on top of his existing matters relating to the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls in the 1970s. #Caine is terminally ill & isn’t at court today. @9NewsSyd — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) August 1, 2022

Caine asked for the charges to be dropped because he is unlikely to live until a trial begins. He was absent on Tuesday when Sutherland Local Court charged him with the additional 11 counts.

He was the head coach at Carss Park Swimming Pool for more than 40 years, and only finished his time there in 2018.

In March 2022, Caine was inducted into the Australian Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame.