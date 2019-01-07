Haley Yelle Wins Twice as Texas A&M Women Defeat SMU

TEXAS A&M V. SMU

January 5, 2018

Dallas, TX

Texas A&M 161, SMU 90



The Aggie women hopped over to Dallas for a meet against SMU, proving far too powerful for the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon. You can watch race videos from the meet, courtesy of YouTube user tamuswim, here.

One of the double winners for the Aggies, who took victories in every single event as a team, was Haley Yelle. The sophomore distance specialist won the 200 and 500 free, going 1:48.88 in the 200 to edge out teammate Sydney Pickrem (1:49.23) and then going 4:53.25 to take the 500 free. Pickrem would go on to win the 200 breast, clocking a 2:14.14 to win by over four seconds, and she also took the win in the 200 IM (2:00.21). For Yelle, who was 1:48.44 and 1:48.39 at the 2018 SECs and NCAAs, respectively, her swims Saturday were very impressive.

Meanwhile, A&M senior Tiffany Futscher wound up hitting a new best time. Racing the 1000, Futscher swam to the win at 10:04.63, slicing two seconds off of her old best from this meet last year. Junior Anna Belousova snagged a win in the 100 breast, going 1:02.06 after splitting a 1:01.35 on the 400 medley relay where A&M went 1-2-3, while sophomore Jing Quah put up a victory in the 100 fly (54.83).

SMU junior Erin Trahan was the top performer for the Mustangs, finishing 2nd in three different events. She was 23.73 in the 50 free, 51.90 in the 100 free, and 55.21 in the 100 fly, never touching more than .50 behind the winner.