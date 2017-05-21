Guy Closes Japan Open With 51.5 100 Fly PB, Watanabe Goes 2:07.7

JAPAN OPEN 2017

The third and final day of the Japan Open saw some fast results across the board, including a personal best in the men’s 100 fly from British star James Guy.

Guy has traditionally been known as more of a 200/400 freestyler, seeing as he’s the reigning 200 free world champion, but his butterfly has been coming along and is now world class. He competed in the 100m event at the Olympics last year, making the semi-finals, and has been Britain’s go-to guy on the medley relay the last two years.

This year he has taken the 200 fly more seriously as well, winning it at the British Championships in a best of 1:55.91 and then matched it year in Tokyo on day 1.

After another strong showing on day 2 in the 400 free, it was all Guy in the men’s 100 fly final, touching in a time of 51.50. That swim lowers his best time of 51.52 from the British Championships and holds him at 3rd in the world for the year. Naoki Mizunuma took 2nd, nearly nine tenths back, in 52.38.

Another highlight from day 3 was 200 breaststroke world record holder Ippei Watanabe in action in his signature event. Watanabe clocked a time of 2:07.77 to win by nearly two seconds and solidify his consistency after his wild 2:06.6 in January. Only two other men have broken 2:08 this year, so Watanabe is looking like the man to beat heading into Budapest.

Yasuhiro Koseki, who holds the #2 world ranked time at 2:07.18, took 3rd in the race in 2:09.89, with Ryuya Mura (2:09.63) taking 2nd. Britain’s Ross Murdoch was in action as well, taking 6th (2:11.45).

Kosuke Hagino was active on day 3 swimming both the 200 IM and 100 fly, coming off a tough day 2 double in the 100 free and 400 IM. He had his best showing of the meet in the 200 IM clocking 1:56.30, less than three tenths off his season-best 1:56.01 that ranks him 1st in the world. Daiya Seto and Takeharu Fujimori, who both defeated Hagino in the 400 IM yesterday, took 2nd and 3rd in 1:57.76 and 1:58.74 respectively. Hagino took 4th in the 100 fly in 52.54.

The other two events of the day saw sprint specialists Ben Proud and Junya Koga collect wins. Proud was the lone man to break 22 in the 50 free, coming in for the win in 21.89. Shinri Shioura (22.18) and Katsumi Nakamura (22.19) took 2nd and 3rd.

Koga won his signature 50 back in a time of 25.04, a nice rebound after a rough 100 back yesterday. Junya Hasegawa took 2nd in 25.41, and 3rd went to Masaki Kaneko in 25.68

On the women’s side Rikako Ikee was back in action after an impressive double on day 2, winning the 100 fly in a time of 57.65. Ikee sits 2nd in the world rankings with her 56.89 from Japanese Nationals, and this 57.6 is a solid in-season swim. Great Britain’s Alys Thomas took 2nd in 58.37.

Yui Ohhashi followed up her 400 IM win yesterday with one in the 200 today, pulling away from Great Britain’s Hannah Miley on the last 50 to win in 2:10.66. She was just off her season best time of 2:09.96 which ranks her 3rd in the world. Miley was 2nd in 2:12.06, and Runa Umai was 3rd in 2:12.12.

Australia’s Minna Atherton won the 50 back in 27.80, moving her up from 16th to 9th in the world rankings. GBR’s Georgia Davies took 2nd in 28.08.

Other swims from day 3: