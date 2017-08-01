Gunnar Bentz Scratches 100 FR, Gomez 200 FL On Day 1 Of 2017 US Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heat sheets have dropped for tomorrow’s prelims session of the 2017 U.S. Open, with Olympians Gunnar Bentz (USA) and Jonathan Gomez (Colombia) being the biggest opening-day scratches.

Bentz, an Olympian in the 4×200 free relay, cleared up what would have been a tough double by scratching the 100 free. He’s the top seed in the 200 fly, which swims first, and based on meet timelines, his 100 free heat would have gone off something like 20 minutes after the conclusion of that 200 fly heat. Bentz was seeded just outside the circle-seeded heats in the freesytle, sitting 25th before his scratch.

Gomez scratched from the 200 fly, his best event. That’s likely because Gomez competed at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last week, making the semifinals of the 200 fly and finishing 15th for Colombia. He was the second seed here behind Bentz, but won’t contest the event after going a lifetime-best 1:56.60 in Budapest.

There were no other scratches out of the circle-seeded heats. You can find full heat sheets below, along with all the other scratches for day 1 prelims.

Women’s 200 fly:

#41 Tayla Lovemore, Club Seminole

Men’s 200 fly:

#2 Jonathan Gomez, Scarlet Aquatics

#47 Spencer Lafata, Badger Swim Club

Women’s 100 free

#35 Meaghan Raab, Nashville Aquatic Club/Georgia

#44 Taylor Ault, La Mirada Armada

#74 Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatics

Men 100 free: