Gunnar Bentz Scratches 100 FR, Gomez 200 FL On Day 1 Of 2017 US Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heat sheets have dropped for tomorrow’s prelims session of the 2017 U.S. Open, with Olympians Gunnar Bentz (USA) and Jonathan Gomez (Colombia) being the biggest opening-day scratches.

Bentz, an Olympian in the 4×200 free relay, cleared up what would have been a tough double by scratching the 100 free. He’s the top seed in the 200 fly, which swims first, and based on meet timelines, his 100 free heat would have gone off something like 20 minutes after the conclusion of that 200 fly heat. Bentz was seeded just outside the circle-seeded heats in the freesytle, sitting 25th before his scratch.

Gomez scratched from the 200 fly, his best event. That’s likely because Gomez competed at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last week, making the semifinals of the 200 fly and finishing 15th for Colombia. He was the second seed here behind Bentz, but won’t contest the event after going a lifetime-best 1:56.60 in Budapest.

There were no other scratches out of the circle-seeded heats. You can find full heat sheets below, along with all the other scratches for day 1 prelims.

Women’s 200 fly:

  • #41 Tayla Lovemore, Club Seminole

Men’s 200 fly:

  • #2 Jonathan Gomez, Scarlet Aquatics
  • #47 Spencer Lafata, Badger Swim Club

Women’s 100 free

  • #35 Meaghan Raab, Nashville Aquatic Club/Georgia
  • #44 Taylor Ault, La Mirada Armada
  • #74 Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatics

Men 100 free:

Full Day 1 Prelims Heat Sheets

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Gunnar Bentz Scratches 100 FR, Gomez 200 FL On Day 1 Of 2017 US Open"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Hswimmer

Y’all should do a pick em for this 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Pvdh

Just pick Dressel for everything just in case

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »