Gretchen Walsh Blasts 21.50 Fly Split, Fastest Ever by 0.35s, in a Practice Suit

UVA VS NC STATE VS UNC

January 19-20, 2024

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, VA

Double Dual Format

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile as “UVA vs NCST vs UNC”

Another day, another eye-popping swimming from Gretchen Walsh. Yesterday, she split 20.19 on Virginia’s 200 free relay. Today, she scorched a 21.50 butterfly split to kick off the session on UVA’s 200 medley relay. That’s the fastest fly split in history by a whopping 0.35s, and Walsh appeared to be in a practice suit, not a tech suit.

With that swim, Walsh takes back the top time from former Michigan and LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil. Back in October 2022, Walsh swam the then-fastest split ever, a 21.91. Just a few week’s later, Maggie MacNeil split 21.85 at the Art Adamson Invite to take over the fastest time ever. Walsh now owns three of the top four times ever, and UVA swimmers account for half that top ten list.

Top 10 All-Time Butterfly Splits, Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay:

Today, Gretchen teamed up with her sister Alex Walsh, who swam backstroke (24.47), Zoe Skirboll on breast (27.91) and anchor Aimee Canny (22.10) to combine for a 1:35.98. UVA currently holds the fastest time in the country with a 1:33.69 from the Tennessee Invite.

Today’s session of the two days meet against UNC and NC State just got underway, and Walsh will presumably have a couple more chances to go after historic times, including the 400 free relay at the end of the session. The mark for the fastest 400 free relay split in history stands at 45.18, which Walsh swam just two months ago at the Tennessee Invite.