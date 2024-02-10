Greensboro Will Host 2025, 2027, 2028, and 2029 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

Two weeks out from the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, the conference has awarded the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina the rights to host the combined ACC Championships through 2029, with the exception of 2026.

Since the $19 million facility first opened in 2011, Greensboro has hosted the meet eight times, including last year. They previously hosted in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. By the end of the 2029 championships, they will have hosted 13 times in 17 seasons.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center has 1,848 spectator seats, an additional 652 bleacher seats, for total seating of 2,500 in its main competition pool.

The facility has a 25 yard warm-up/teaching pool, a 50 meter competition pool, a 25 yard diving well, and a 50-meter practice pool. The second 50-meter pool was added in 2019 at a cost of $8.2 million.

While the ACC did not include the 2026 host in their announcement, the presumption is that the meet will be hosted at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, which will host that year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Greensboro is one of the top permanent competition pools in the US and is a regular host of major national-level meets – including the 2024 US Open Championships, also announced this week. The pool hosted the 2021 NCAA Men’s Championship in 2021 and the women’s Championship in 2015 and 2021.

The city has a long-standing connection to the ACC. The conference was formed at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro in 1953 and it was the conference headquarters until relocating to Charlotte in 2023. The ACC Hall of Champions is still located in Greensboro.