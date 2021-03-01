Grade Your Dryland Program for FREE with SURGE Strength

Grade your dryland program quickly with the newest and FREE tool from SURGE Strength.

Visit GradeYourDryland.com to select what is applicable to your current dryland program and you’ll get instant feedback on how your dryland program stacks up with the principles that should be included in every dryland program.

After you see your results you’ll also get specific advice and resources according to your score. This will help you shore up any deficiencies your dryland program may currently have.

Don’t put off addressing your dryland program any more. And even if you think your dryland program is going well it’s always nice to have something to compare it to.

The worst thing you can do as a coach or swimmer is continue to waste training time. Don’t continue to follow a dryland program that has holes in it and leaves performance improvements on the table.

How to Grade Your Dryland Program

Visit GradeYourDryland.com Select the options on the form that most reflect your CURRENT dryland program. This will ensure the most accurate score and help you know what can be changed. Review the tips and resources given to you once your dryland program has been graded. You’ll now have specific steps you can implement. And if you have a great score you’ll know that you’re on the right path. There’s always a new wrinkle you can learn to put into your dryland program.

Should Everyone Grade Their Dryland Program?

Yes!

This is the case even if you’re SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). This simple form will help you quickly and accurately determine the level of quality of your dryland program. But then you’ll also get more dryland resources that you can implement to make it even better, no matter what level it currently is.

This includes if you’re a swim coach running a dryland program for your athletes. Or if you’re a swimmer performing a dryland as part of a team. And even if you’re a “self-coached” masters swimmer, everyone can benefit from GradeYourDryland.com.

So whether you’re a dryland enthusiast with little to no experience or you consider yourself a dryland expert and have become SSDC this is a great opportunity for a quick dryland program check-in.

