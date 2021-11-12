Grace Ariola Gives Raw Perspective on Chronic Fatigue, Medical Retirement

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Grace Ariola , the NCAA All-American and Big-12 champion from Texas who has been out of the pool for the last 2+ years and recently announced a medical retirement due to chronic fatigue syndrome. Ariola goes into detail on what her last 2.5 years looked like after getting a viral illness and never fully recovering, including how her mental health was affected just as much as her physical health. Grace offers a lot of perspective on not only what this dark place looked like for her, but what tools she used to work her way back to a place where she felt like herself again.

