GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/12/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Luke Dunn, 11, Olympic Cascade Aquatics (OCA-PN): The 11-year-old Dunn raced the first 1650 free of his young career at the 2021 PN October Challenge, putting up a time of 17:58.18, not far off the pace he set in setting a new 500 best time earlier in the month (5:16.20).

Kayla Han, 13, La Mirada Armada (RMDA-CA): Han picked up right where she left off following her sensational summer at the Kevin Perry Invite, recording the second-fastest time for a 13-year-old ever in the women’s 500 free (4:42.91), trailing only the great Sippy Woodhead. Han also took over eighth all-time in the 13-14 400 IM (4:12.27) and won the 1000 free (9:51.26).

Bailey Hartman, 15, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks (CROW-PC): Hartman won four events at the TERA SC Senior II meet in Concord, Calif., including putting up a blistering time of 1:57.50 in the girls’ 200 butterfly. The 15-year-old took down her previous best time of 1:57.90 set in March and moved up into 65th all-time in 15-16 history.

Raya Mellott, 14, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks (CROW-PC): Hartman’s 14-year-old Crow Canyon teammate Raya Mellott dropped two seconds from her best time in the 100 breast prelims (1:05.27 to 1:03.16) and knocked well over a second off of that in the final in 1:01.75, launching into 23rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Maximus Williamson, 15, North Texas Nadadores (NTN-NT): Williamson put up seven best times at the LAC Fall Classic, including moving into a tie for 49th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 100 free (44.28). Williamson also took over 63rd in both the 200 IM (1:47.88) and 400 IM (3:52.07), and 67th in the 200 free (1:37.09).

