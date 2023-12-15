GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/15/2023

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Madalyn Petty, 14, Tyler Rose Aquatic Club (NT): Petty established new personal bests in every event she raced at the COR Classic earlier this month in Garland, Texas, including a dominant showing in the 1650 freestyle. Petty dropped well over a minute from her personal best time to touch in 16:52.53, ranking her #4 in the girls’ 13-14 age group this season. Her time of 10:12.68 in the first 1000 of the mile also cracked the top 10, and her final time in the 1650 also resulted in her first Winter Juniors cut.

Christian Shenk, 14, South Jersey Aquatic Club (MA): Shenk put up some blistering swims at the TAC Titans Blizzard Blitz, highlighted by a pair of big drops in the backstroke events. Shenk clocked 51.49 in the 100 back, knocking more than a second off his previous best time (52.69), while in the 200 back, his 1:52.11 showing marked a two-second improvement on his previous PB of 1:54.28. The 14-year-old South Jersey Aquatic Club product ranks 12th this season in the boys’ 13-14 age group in the 200 back, and in the 100 back he sits 16th. He added bests of 48.43 in the 100 free, 1:44.01 in the 200 free, 4:42.12 in the 500 free and 52.61 in the 100 fly.

Rylee Erisman, 14, Laker Swim (FL): Amidst the bevy of National Age Group Records set last weekend at Winter Juniors, Erisman may have flown a bit under the radar with her performances in the freestyle events. The 14-year-old ripped a time of 48.32 twice in the 100 free, moving her into #3 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, and she also went 1:45.28 in the 200 free which ranks fourth—within three-quarters of a second of Missy Franklin‘s NAG record (1:44.55). Coming into the meet, Erisman’s best time in the 100 free stood at 49.62, and in the 200 free it was 1:49.61. The Laker Swim product added a PB of 53.94 in the 100 back leading off the 400 medley relay, good for 36th all-time in the age group, and she also produced a blazing-fast 22.31 50 free relay split.

Anthony Dornoff, 14, La Mirada Armada (CA): Dornoff was among the few male swimmers to earn a second swim at Winter Juniors aged 14 & under, as the La Mirada Arada product did so with an impressive showing in the 400 IM. Dornoff brought his best time down to 3:55.40 in the final, ranking him 17th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. He also went a PB of 1:51.26 in the 200 IM to rank 30th, and he narrowly missed his 200 fly PB in 1:51.82 (his best of 1:51.43 ranks 73rd all-time). He was also not far off his PB in the 1650 free (15:46.30) set last month, clocking 15:47.85. His best time in that event ranks #3 in the age group this season and 75th all-time.

Haylee Pramono, 12, Aquazot Swim Club (CA): Pramono swept all six of her individual events at the SCAT Winter Age Group Championships last weekend in San Clemente, Calif., climbing her way up the seasonal rankings in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Pramono’s time of 1:06.59 in the 100 breast ranks her #2 in the age group this season, while her swims of 31.37 in the 50 breast and 2:08.46 in the 200 IM both sit #3 in 2023-24. The 12-year-old Aquazot Swim Club member also cracked the season’s top 10 in the 100 IM (1:00.61) and 50 back (27.68), and wasn’t far off in the 100 fly (1:00.20).

Alex Guan, 12, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club (PN): Guan set several best times at last weekend’s PNS 14&U Short Course Championships, cracking the top five in his age group this season in all three fly events. Guan’s time of 25.30 in the 50 fly sits #2 this season in the 11-12 age group, while his time of 56.09 in the 100 fly is #4 and his 2:07.00 in the 200 fly is #5. The Seattle Metro Aquatic Club swimmer added PBs in the 100 free (51.58), 100 breast (1:06.11), 200 breast (2:25.04) and 100 IM (58.75).

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.