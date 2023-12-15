Drury Men, Colorado Mesa Women Sit Atop Division II CSCAA December Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA

December 15, 2023 – Lewisburg, PA – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the December edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll. The Drury men and Colorado Mesa women are the current top dual meet teams in the country following the completion of a majority of mid-season invites. The Drury men were slated fourth in our November Poll, while the Colorado Mesa women were second.

The committee, consisting of Division II coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

On the Men’s side, the Drury Panthers secured the top spot in the poll with 273 points, edging out Tampa (265) and UIndy (252) who make up the top three. Grand Valley (239) maintains its spot at 4 and Colorado Mesa (234) rounds out the top 5. West Chester climbed from 18 all the way to 10, Lewis moved up five spots from 16 to 11, while Mines jumped from not ranked to 19. Our other programs making their top 25 debuts on the year are Rollins – 24 and PennWest Clarion – 25. Thirty programs received votes in December.

The women’s poll also comes with a new number one as Colorado Mesa claimed the top spot with 273 points. Drury (264) and Nova Southeastern (245) come in at 2 and 3 respectively, while Tampa (244) and UIndy (237) remain in the top 5. Nova Southeastern made their way back into the top 3 after falling to 8 last month, Wayne State jumped from 18 to 12, and Delta State was our other big mover 22 to 15. Mines and Biola represent our debut teams of the year at 21 and 25 respectively.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).

The remaining polls are scheduled for release on: January 26, February 9 and Friday March 1. Dates are subject to adjustment

Division II Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Brehan Kelley, Clarion; Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Trevor Loomis, Oklahoma Christian; Andrew Makepeace, Augustana; Brent Noble (Chair), Indianapolis; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State, Ben Young, Carson-Newman.

Division II Women’s Poll Committee

Evan Anthony, Millersville; Matthew Gearing, Catawba; Betsy Graham, UTPB; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Phil Kraus, Western Florida; Erc Murray, Grand Valley State; Shane Pelton, Cal St. East Bay; Doug Schranck, Drury; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan.

Division II Men

RK Prv Team Points 1 6 Drury 273 2 2 Tampa 265 3 1 Indianapolis 252 4 4 Grand Valley 239 5 5 Colorado Mesa 234 6 3 McKendree 222 7 9 Northern Michigan 209 8 10 Wingate 194 8 8 Findlay 177 10 18 West Chester 163 11 16 Lewis 161 12 7 Oklahoma Christian 148 12 11 Henderson State 146 14 14 Florida Southern 144 14 12 Saint Cloud 137 16 15 Nova Southeastern 121 17 13 Saginaw Valley State 91 18 17 Simon Fraser 83 19 NR Mines 68 19 21 Florida Tech 68 21 24 Wayne State 39 22 22 Missouri S&T 31 23 20 Ouachita Baptist 30 24 NR Rollins 29 25 NR PennWest Clarion 22

Also Receiving Votes

UMSL (8), Davenport (7), Lynn (6), Emmanuel (6), Catawba (2)

Division II Women

RK Prv Team Points 1 2 Colorado Mesa 273 2 6 Drury 264 3 8 Nova Southeastern 245 4 1 Tampa 244 5 3 Indianapolis 237 6 4 Grand Valley 222 7 7 Wingate 207 8 5 Northern Michigan 197 9 12 West Chester 187 10 10 McKendree 177 11 11 West Florida 164 12 18 Wayne State 146 13 14 Findlay 138 14 16 Augustana (SD) 125 15 22 Delta State 114 16 13 Simon Fraser 113 17 9 Oklahoma Christian 101 18 24 Cal State East Bay 91 19 17 Davenport 73 20 15 Carson-Newman 55 21 NR Mines 48 22 20 Lynn 47 23 23 Azusa Pacific 43 24 25 Catawba 16 25 NR Biola 14

Also Receiving Votes

Sioux Falls (9), Florida Tech (9), USML (5), Saginaw Valley State (4), Lewis (4), Florida Southern (3)