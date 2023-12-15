Drury Men, Colorado Mesa Women Sit Atop Division II CSCAA December Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA
December 15, 2023 – Lewisburg, PA – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the December edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll. The Drury men and Colorado Mesa women are the current top dual meet teams in the country following the completion of a majority of mid-season invites. The Drury men were slated fourth in our November Poll, while the Colorado Mesa women were second.
The committee, consisting of Division II coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
On the Men’s side, the Drury Panthers secured the top spot in the poll with 273 points, edging out Tampa (265) and UIndy (252) who make up the top three. Grand Valley (239) maintains its spot at 4 and Colorado Mesa (234) rounds out the top 5. West Chester climbed from 18 all the way to 10, Lewis moved up five spots from 16 to 11, while Mines jumped from not ranked to 19. Our other programs making their top 25 debuts on the year are Rollins – 24 and PennWest Clarion – 25. Thirty programs received votes in December.
The women’s poll also comes with a new number one as Colorado Mesa claimed the top spot with 273 points. Drury (264) and Nova Southeastern (245) come in at 2 and 3 respectively, while Tampa (244) and UIndy (237) remain in the top 5. Nova Southeastern made their way back into the top 3 after falling to 8 last month, Wayne State jumped from 18 to 12, and Delta State was our other big mover 22 to 15. Mines and Biola represent our debut teams of the year at 21 and 25 respectively.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25
Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).
The remaining polls are scheduled for release on: January 26, February 9 and Friday March 1. Dates are subject to adjustment
Division II Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Brehan Kelley, Clarion; Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Trevor Loomis, Oklahoma Christian; Andrew Makepeace, Augustana; Brent Noble (Chair), Indianapolis; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State, Ben Young, Carson-Newman.
Division II Women’s Poll Committee
Evan Anthony, Millersville; Matthew Gearing, Catawba; Betsy Graham, UTPB; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Phil Kraus, Western Florida; Erc Murray, Grand Valley State; Shane Pelton, Cal St. East Bay; Doug Schranck, Drury; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan.
Division II Men
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|6
|Drury
|273
|2
|2
|Tampa
|265
|3
|1
|Indianapolis
|252
|4
|4
|Grand Valley
|239
|5
|5
|Colorado Mesa
|234
|6
|3
|McKendree
|222
|7
|9
|Northern Michigan
|209
|8
|10
|Wingate
|194
|8
|8
|Findlay
|177
|10
|18
|West Chester
|163
|11
|16
|Lewis
|161
|12
|7
|Oklahoma Christian
|148
|12
|11
|Henderson State
|146
|14
|14
|Florida Southern
|144
|14
|12
|Saint Cloud
|137
|16
|15
|Nova Southeastern
|121
|17
|13
|Saginaw Valley State
|91
|18
|17
|Simon Fraser
|83
|19
|NR
|Mines
|68
|19
|21
|Florida Tech
|68
|21
|24
|Wayne State
|39
|22
|22
|Missouri S&T
|31
|23
|20
|Ouachita Baptist
|30
|24
|NR
|Rollins
|29
|25
|NR
|PennWest Clarion
|22
Also Receiving Votes
UMSL (8), Davenport (7), Lynn (6), Emmanuel (6), Catawba (2)
Division II Women
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Colorado Mesa
|273
|2
|6
|Drury
|264
|3
|8
|Nova Southeastern
|245
|4
|1
|Tampa
|244
|5
|3
|Indianapolis
|237
|6
|4
|Grand Valley
|222
|7
|7
|Wingate
|207
|8
|5
|Northern Michigan
|197
|9
|12
|West Chester
|187
|10
|10
|McKendree
|177
|11
|11
|West Florida
|164
|12
|18
|Wayne State
|146
|13
|14
|Findlay
|138
|14
|16
|Augustana (SD)
|125
|15
|22
|Delta State
|114
|16
|13
|Simon Fraser
|113
|17
|9
|Oklahoma Christian
|101
|18
|24
|Cal State East Bay
|91
|19
|17
|Davenport
|73
|20
|15
|Carson-Newman
|55
|21
|NR
|Mines
|48
|22
|20
|Lynn
|47
|23
|23
|Azusa Pacific
|43
|24
|25
|Catawba
|16
|25
|NR
|Biola
|14
Also Receiving Votes
Sioux Falls (9), Florida Tech (9), USML (5), Saginaw Valley State (4), Lewis (4), Florida Southern (3)