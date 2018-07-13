Giovanny Lima Posts 1:50.2 200 Free To Win At Jenks Sectional Day 2

2018 REGION VIII SUMMER SECTIONALS (JENKS, OK)

The 2nd day of the Jenks Sectional featured the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, and 50 breast. Jennifer King (Mizzou) won the women’s 400, posting a 4:53.36 to beat Haley Downey (Splash Club, Inc.), who went 4:54.53. King posted splits of 1:05.13/1:14.23/1:26.09/1:07.91, while Downey posted splits of 1:06.92/1:19.67/1:20.59/1:07.35. Both swimmers posted personal bests, with King’s previous time coming in at 4:54.92, and Downey’s at 4:59.43.

Zachary Lorson (Columbia Swim Club) and Brennan Balogh (Lincoln Select) had a tight race with an incredibly tight finish in the men’s 400 IM. Lorson touched in 4:30.63, while a charging Balogh touched in 4:30.78. At the 300 turn, Lorson was ahead 3:27.83 to Balogh’s 3:28.67, then Balogh outsplit Lorson 1:02.11 to 1:02.80 on the free leg, but ultimately fell just short. Lorson’s time was a new personal best (previous best 4:32.20), while Balogh was well off his best of 4:23.50.

Dana Posthuma (Club Huskers) posted a 1:01.06 to win the women’s 100 fly. That time shaved a little over half a second off her personal best of 1:01.60. She was out in 28.99, and came back in 32.07. Paul Le (Missouri State) took the men’s 100 fly with a 54.13. Le was out fast, posting a 24.75 on the first 50, but came home in 29.38. That time came in just off Le’s personal best of 53.89, which he set earlier this year at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series.

Giovanny Lima (Mizzou) took the men’s 200 free with a 1:50.24. Lima was on pace to break 1:50, but faded slightly on the last 50. He went out in 25.74, then split 27.99 and 27.98 to hit the 150 mark at 1:21.71, but came home in 28.53. Lima’s personal best sits at 1:48.94, from 2016.

