Denver’s Sid Farber Posts 50.2 100 Free On Day 1 of Mt. Hood Sectional

2018 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Mt. Hood Aquatic Center, Gresham, OR

Hosted By Mt. Hood Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood”

The 2018 Mt. Hood Sectionals kicked off on Thursday, July 12th, with day 1 featuring the 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 200 fly. Denver University star Sid Farber took the men’s 100 free with his 2nd fastest time ever – 50.28. Farber was out pretty fast, hitting the 50 mark at 23.71, and came back in 26.57. His fastest time is 50.10 from the Mel Zajac Invite last month.

Kaitlyn Dobler, a 16 year old from The Dolphins Portland Swimming, was a double event winner on day 1, taking the women’s 100 free and 200 breast, which were also back-to-back events. Dobler took the 100 free with a 56.48, knocking a solid .72 seconds off her previous best of 57.20. She also split the race tightly, turning at the 50 in 27.60, then coming home in 28.88. Dobler also won the 200 breast, posting a 2:31.32 to drop a huge 3.2 seconds from her previous best time of 2:34.52. She swam a very consistent race, going out in 34.87, and then posting 50 splits of 38.83, 38.70, and 38.92 respectively.

Other Event Winners: